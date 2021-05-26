McHale hosts 'Crime Scene Kitchen' on Fox

Food and forensics meet on “Crime Scene Kitchen” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14), a new hybrid reality contest hosted by Joel McHale.

Acclaimed chefs compete to see who can re-create great meals, desserts and confections. But there’s a catch. They won’t have a recipe to follow. They must concoct their meals from scant evidence, mere scraps left behind. Left with a bare counter, they must sift crumbs, smell dishes and lick plates to determine the mystery dish they must re-create.

It’s an interesting concept but one that leaves home viewers out of the loop. We can guess the missing letters or clues on most game shows, but there’s little way we can feel, see or taste what the contestants are going through. “Crime Scene Kitchen” is a clever title, but it’s never smart to leave the audience without a whiff of a clue.

• Netflix begins streaming “High on the Hog,” a multipart culinary travelogue hosted by Stephen Satterfield and adapted from a book by food historian Jessica B. Harris. Satterfield sets out to explore the roots of African American cooking and demonstrate just how many of these traditions literally are baked into American staples, from fried chicken to mac ‘n’ cheese.

In the first episode, both host and author travel to Benin, West Africa. They encounter chefs who prepare traditional dishes rich in the red beans, rice and okra — key ingredients in our understanding of Southern cuisine. We also meet innovative chefs putting new twists on this cuisine as well as bloggers trying to put Benin on the foodie map.

Benin was also a point of departure for slaves consigned to the New World as mere property. So, it’s an emotional trip for both host and author. Satterfield offers rather academic observations on a subject he approaches with consistent reverence.

TONIGHT’S SEASON FINALES

• Carol’s second chance on “Chicago Med” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• The Golden Mask is bestowed on “The Masked Singer” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

• A stranger comes to town on “Chicago Fire” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• The bombing of a police station puts the city on edge on “S.W.A.T.” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• A crime ring evades capture on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• Cooler nights bring more critters poolside on “Life at the Waterhole” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings).

• “NOVA” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-G, check local listings) looks at the race to develop emission-free aircraft.

• “The Bold Type” (9 p.m., Freeform, TV-14) enters its fifth season.