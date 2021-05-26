Arts Council hosting 'Food, Glorious Food'

The Community Arts Council, Inc. of Kankakee County is kicking off the 2021 Summer of Special Events from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, with “Food, Glorious Food” in the Kankakee Farmers’ Market Lot in Downtown Kankakee.

The event will include several local food trucks serving tasty favorites and a full slate of local musicians performing in the gazebo. Children will find plenty of activities in the Kids’ Zone and visitors will be able to bid on the benches presented by the Merchant Street Art Gallery for Artists with Autism.

The silent auction will continue throughout the day with winners announced at 3:45 p.m. Follow the event’s page on Facebook for the latest updates.

Food trucks at the event will be Bamboo Island, Love- ALatte.Coffee, Oberweis, Que it Up, Sweet Street and The Bennett-Curtis House.

11 to 11:45 a.m. — Kankabones - Trombone Group

11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. — Thomas Musgrave - Electric Violin/Violin/Fiddle and Vocals

12:15 to 12:45 p.m. — Eddie Horath - Bagpipes

12:45 to 1:15 p.m. — The Jackson Sisters - Vocal Duet

1:15 to 2:00 p.m. — Peter Czifra - Piano and Accordion

2 to 2:30 p.m. — Mick Porter - Vocalist

2:30 to 3 p.m. — JD King - Acoustic Guitar and Vocals

3 to 3:45 p.m. — NHB Clarinet Quartet and NHB Sax-O-Fun Quartet