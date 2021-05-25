Mike Tyson recalled on ABC

TV season’s over! Almost. Oddly enough, this can be the most interesting time of the year on network TV. Freed from the ratings game for a moment, networks actually can air something risky, challenging, interesting and even smart.

On ABC, the window cracks open wide enough to air “Mike Tyson: The Knockout” (7 p.m.), a two-part documentary reevaluation of an overexposed celebrity. That window doesn’t stay open for long. “The $100,000 Pyramid” returns tomorrow night.

People can’t get enough of celebrity double takes and reputation redemption. Ever since the FX/Hulu New York Times documentary “Framing Britney Spears,” folks who never thought they would think about the pop star ever again have a whole new opinion of the young singer, her mistreatment by the press and the curious legal limbo that has engulfed her life.

“The Knockout” not only recalls Tyson’s sudden and galvanizing rise as a young heavyweight champion, it attempts to understand his enduring appeal. Clearly inspired by miniseries and documentaries about O.J. Simpson, this effort attempts to present Tyson as the Juice in reverse. While Simpson was revered and even beloved in his youth and condemned after his trial(s), Tyson was greatly feared in his youth, endured a trial and conviction for rape, bit off Evander Holyfield’s ear, yet has emerged as an object of affection in his middle age.

In its attempts to plumb Tyson’s character, “Knockout” recalls and reexamines many of the myths surrounding “Iron Mike.” We revisit his gruesome upbringing. Raised by an alcoholic single mother, he falls in with a “street” element and is sent to youth detention, where he is discovered by an ex-boxer who introduces him to legendary trainer Cus D’Amato. Many of the urban tropes and legends of his story seem to date back to the days of John L. Sullivan. As a shy and troubled kid, ridiculed for his dirty clothes and bad hygiene, Tyson took refuge in his rooftop coop where he raised racing pigeons — just like Marlon Brando’s washed-up palooka character in “On the Waterfront.”

Rich in vintage footage of Tyson, D’Amato and his entourage and celebrity hangers-on from Don King to Donald Trump, “Knockout” includes early interviews with Tyson as well. Despite his downcast eyes and emotional reticence, the young fighter exhibits a tenacity and curiosity, not to mention discipline and passion. Where did these traits come from? For all of its documentation, “Knockout” proves the origins of character can be elusive.

TONIGHT’S SEASON FINALES

• A possible leak on “NCIS” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• A winner emerges on “The Voice” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

• A team walks off with the big prize on “Game of Talents” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG).

• A posh restaurant becomes a crime scene on “FBI” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• A DEA agent seems to have changed sides on “FBI: Most Wanted” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• The family gathers for Kevin and Madison’s big day on “This Is Us” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• The 2021 AKC Premier Cup (6 p.m., ESPN) puts a premium on canine agility.

• Neve Campbell’s “Party of Five” colleague Lacey Chabert stars in the 2014 romance “The Color of Rain” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-PG).

• Rob Lowe hosts “Mental Samurai” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG).

• “After Floyd: The Year that Shook the World” (9 p.m., ABC) and “Race Matters: America After George Floyd” (9 p.m., PBS, check local listings) examine events of the past 12 months.

• “Mr Inbetween” (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA) enters its third season.

CULT CHOICE

After his wife (Hope Lange) is mugged, an architect (Charles Bronson) becomes a vigilante in the 1974 drama “Death Wish” (7:20 p.m., ShowX). Look for Jeff Goldblum as a street “freak” in a Jughead hat. His very first movie role.

SERIES NOTES

Central City faces certain doom (again) on “The Flash” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... Jordan’s emerging powers prove awkward on “Superman & Lois” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

Baratunde Thurston appears on “Conan” (10 p.m., TBS, r) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Kevin Hart, Chrissy Metz and St. Vincent on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Jake Tapper and Paul W. Downs visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC).