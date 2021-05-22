REEL TALK: 'Dream Horse' a story of hope

“Dream Horse,” a narrative feature film based on the documentary “Dark Horse” by Louise Osmond, stars Toni Collette as Jan Vokes, a middle-aged woman in an impoverished town whose life has little hope until she gets the seemingly crazy idea to breed a race horse.

Against all odds, but with the townspeople banding together to help financially to create a syndicate, the horse named Dream Alliance gives them all hope. With skillful cinematography, a gripping story and characters we grow to love, the story envelops you to become a part of this lovable group.

Knowing this is based on a true story brings all that much more heart into the film. Some might say it is a predictable tale, and it is, but life in many ways is just that — predictable. That doesn’t make it any less interesting, and with this crazy cast of characters it reminds us, together, we can make life just a little bit better.

Jan’s dreams and lack of fulfillment are evident from the opening scene as her husband, Brian aka Daisy (Owen Teale), sporting “summer teeth” (some are here, some are there), lounges in front of the television, ignoring his wife, who is pulled in several different directions.

Caring for her aging parents and her animals on a make-shift farm while working two jobs, Jan overhears Howard (Damian Lewis) speaking of his success as a horse breeder for racing. Nonplussed by his demeaning attitude, the spark of an idea has been ignited, and Jan finds a new purpose in life — finding and breeding the next race horse winner.

Jan’s zest for life is contagious as a reluctant group of misfits in town gather to hammer out the details of this endeavor. From the town drunk (Karl Johnson) to the man whose condescending behavior started it all, the group finds, buys and breeds a mare who gives birth to a very special colt: Dream Alliance.

Of course, there are tragedies, trials and tribulations, as Dream succeeds and fails. The story is more about what happens when people have no hope in life and nothing to look forward to. Jan and Howard lead the way to giving the entire town hope of not just success but a new definition to life.

This is Jan’s story — a story that most likely resonates with many — but “Dream Horse” also captures the heart of everyday people. Howard and his wife have marital issues because of horse racing. Brian has settled into existing and not living, and the rest of the characters desperately need a reason to push forward.

Writer Neil McKay and director Euros Lyn give us just the right amount of development of these sometimes over-the-top characters to pull us into their lives and into the story.

Along the way, naturally, there are the nonbelievers in this misfit syndicate. Attempting to make them feel less than worthy, their elitist attitude affects each of the group members differently, as it gives the viewer a pained twist in our hearts.

Yes, we root for Dream and all of his owners, waiting for the next proverbial shoe to drop but hoping for the best outcome. And that’s what makes it a heartfelt and rich story that is appealing to everyone.

Collette is key to carrying the film as it is her character’s story, and she aptly does so. Digging in deep to Jan’s personality, she finds a raw sense of strength and determination that comes forth effortlessly.

Together with both Teale, who has a down-to earth-demeanor, kindness and comforting sense of humor, and Lewis, who gives us a performance that draws us into his situation, the rest of the cast and story naturally fall into place.

Let’s not forget this is a horse-racing film that propels the narrative. Cinematography is key in making our own hearts race and cinematographer Erik Wilson’s keen eye and skill brings us into each and every race Dream completes.

We see the turf flying, we hear the beating of the hooves and almost can feel the strength of the horses as they round the corners, jump the obstacles and run into one another. It’s simply exhilarating.

“Dream Horse” is an uplifting and positive story that reminds us of the importance of supporting one another and finding a reason to look forward to tomorrow.

Hope is as essential as having a dream, and Dream Alliance gives us all of that even if the overall story is a bit predictable. Be sure to stick around for the credits to meet the real people behind this tale.

Reel Talk rating: 3 ½ stars