Library Life: Week of May 23

Bourbonnais

Public Library

• Tech Time: This pop-up tech time is set for 11 a.m. Thursday. This is a drop-in event for patrons to bring us their questions about technology (phones, tablets, laptops, etc.) Tech Time is also an opportunity for patrons to learn about special collections the library offers, such as the Kindles our patrons can check out and the apps they can download to their devices. Masks and social distancing required.

Bradley Public Library

• Crossover Club: At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, there will be an in-person adult book club featuring teen books, such as “The Hunger Games” and “The Fault in Our Stars.”

• Teen Knitting: At 6 p.m. Thursday, join knitting 101: learn basic stitches and patterns. This is an event for teens. No knitting experience needed, but experience is welcome.

Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)

• Lego Night: At 6 p.m. Monday, Lego Night on the Lawn returns. Build a creation based on a theme to be revealed that night. Team creations will be displayed in the library and voted on throughout the month. The winning team will be announced at our next Lego Night. All teams must have at least one adult and one child.

• Needlework: At 1 p.m. Tuesday, join the library for needlework and socializing. Needlework gathers at the library every week on Tuesdays.

Grant Park Library

• The library offers books from the bestseller list plus the old classics and children’s books. They also have children’s DVDs which require a deposit that is given back when the DVD is returned.

Kankakee Public Library

• Soul Discussions: At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, the Kankakee Public Library’s Soul Collections book discussion will be meeting to discuss “You Can’t Touch My Hair: And Other Things I Still Have to Explain” by Phoebe Robinson. This New York Times Best Seller is a must-read. Phoebe Robinson discusses race and feminism in such a funny, real and specific way.

• Harbor House: The library is collecting donations for Harbor House. Sought items include: umbrellas, toilet paper, paper towels, laundry detergent and shower caddies/totes. The donation bin is located at the entrance of the library.

Limestone Township Library District

• Storytime: At 10:15 a.m. every Tuesday and Friday, Ms. Holly and Ms. Karyn host storytime on Facebook.

• Every week there is a new Grab-and-Go craft which can be picked up at the library while supplies last.

• Registration for “Reading Colors Your World” summer reading has opened. The program runs June 7 to July 10.

Manteno Public Library

• Storytime: Available online at all times. The current book is “Me and My Mom!” by Alison Ritchie.

Pembroke Public Library

• Family Fun Time: Starting at 11:30 a.m. Friday, join the library via Facebook Live for a craft demo, recipe and storytime.

<strong>Note: Go to your library's website for current protocols regarding COVID-19.</strong>

For more information and to sign up for events, go to:

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> bourbonnaislibray.org, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> bradleylibrary.org, 815-932-6245

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence):</strong> momencelibrary.org, 815-472-2581

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> grantpark-il.org/library, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> lions-online.org, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> limestonelibrary.org, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> mantenolibrary.org, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609