'In Treatment' back in session on HBO

On television, people talk a lot. Often too much. The contrast between the hyper-articulate, funny, witty or revealingly dumb things script-written characters utter and the grim reality of actual “conversation” can be distressing.

I still am convinced the early success of so-called “reality TV” was its ability to capture or reflect the cadences of “real” speech in a way that made sitcoms and dramas seem formulaic and even phony.

Speaking, and listening, is a major part of the therapeutic process. For decades, the notion of characters “on the couch” was treated as a punch line. “The Sopranos” and the exchanges between Tony and Dr. Melfi changed all that.

After an 11-year hiatus, HBO has revived the great and much-missed series “In Treatment” (8 p.m. Sunday, TV-MA), where “sessions” last a half hour. Dr. Brooke Taylor (Uzo Aduba, “Orange Is the New Black”) takes over from Gabriel Byrne’s Dr. Weston. The format remains the same. Airing back-to-back episodes on Sundays and Mondays, it will explore Taylor’s relationships with three patients as well as her sessions with her own therapist.

Few series allow viewers to sit down with two characters for a solid half-hour conversation during which they reveal and hide so much about themselves. They do indulge in some professional jargon, but the “sessions” are both intense and refreshingly brief, wonderful character studies and, in their own way, breathtaking acting showcases.

This fourth season of “In Treatment” takes place against the backdrop of COVID. Some sessions are held remotely and some in person. Taylor is still a bit skittish about returning to her office, so she works from home, a gorgeous mid-century estate designed by her father, an architect. Her location and lavish home never fail to get a reaction out of her patients. They’re too polite to wonder aloud how a single Black woman can afford this space, but they’re thinking it. The fact Taylor surrounds herself with not only her father’s possessions, but his creation, points to some issues as well.

Similar to all HBO series, this will stream on HBO Max, where you also can catch up with the first three seasons. Having never been “in treatment” (TMI?), I can’t point to how accurately this depicts the process. But some years back, I recommended the show to an acquaintance, a therapist, and she said she couldn’t watch it. It was too similar to “work.” I’ll take that as a favorable review.

• Based on a web series created by its stars, “Flatbush Misdemeanors” (9:25 p.m. Sunday, Showtime, TV-MA) follows two friends (Kevin Iso and Dan Perlman) navigating a changing neighborhood, gentrified enough to have fancy food delivery service, yet dangerous enough to have the delivery guy scammed, threatened and beaten. A tale of a frightened teacher and a depressed yet promising painter, “Flatbush” ambles along like a knucklehead buddy comedy that occasionally is mugged by grim reality. The contrast is jarring enough to let tragedy seep through.

CULT CHOICE

A mild-mannered advertising executive (Tony Randall) becomes an international sensation when tabloids link him to a sex symbol (Jayne Mansfield) in the 1957 comedy “Will Success Spoil Rock Hunter?” (7 p.m. Saturday, TCM, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

Kensi confronts her freaky stalker on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Petty Officers keep dying on “NCIS: New Orleans” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

Rory takes charge on “D.C.’S Legends of Tomorrow” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... On two helpings of “Duncanville” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-PG): free for the summer (7:30 p.m.); words with Dad (8:30 p.m.) ... Magicians act up on two episodes of the TruTV import “Big Trick Energy” (8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. CW, TV-PG).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).