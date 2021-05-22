Community Arts Council annual meeting

Daily Journal staff report

The annual meeting of the Community Arts Council Inc. of Kankakee County will be held June 6 in the outdoor gardens at The Bennett-Curtis House, 302 W. Taylor St., Grant Park.

The afternoon will begin with a social hour at 12:30 p.m. and the luncheon will be served at 1 p.m.

A brief business meeting will follow at 2 p.m. featuring the presentation of the “Friend of the Arts” Award and the James F. Carlson Summer Arts Camp Scholarship Awards.

Entertainment will be provided by this year’s scholarship winners.

Members and guests should contact CAC board president Bonnie Brewer with reservations by Friday. The cost is $20 per person with tax and gratuity included. A reservation form for the strawberry-themed luncheon is available on the CAC Facebook page.

There will be a cash bar.

Email your reservation information to Bonnie Brewer at <a href="mailto:bstbrewer@hotmail.com" target="_blank">bstbrewer@hotmail.com</a>, or mail to Community Arts Council of Kankakee County, Annual Meeting, P.O. Box 562, Kankakee, IL 60901.

Refer any questions to president Bonnie Brewer at 815-351-4443.