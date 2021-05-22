A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: A year of change

With my last column covering the concept of never knowing what the future holds — and with my birthday being Sunday — it seemed apropos to look at the changes that have happened during the course of the last year.

A few of these changes include starting a new job, moving into a new home in a new town, meeting new and amazing friends and family, welcoming a new niece and, as of last weekend, a new dog. As my age changes from 26 to 27, I feel immense gratitude for what the last year has brought — especially knowing that these changes will last a great while.

Because I already have written about most of these changes, let’s dive into the new dog. Keegan and I already had two cats and one dog. Our dog, Teddy, is just slightly out of his puppy years and still has tons of energy.

We thought it would be nice at some point to get him a brother to play with, as the cats aren’t always up for his playful antics. Last weekend, I was scrolling Facebook and a sweet, fluffy face caught my eye.

The Kankakee County Humane Foundation posted about an 8 1/2-year-old Maltese/Poodle/something mix named Toby whose owner had just passed away. The little dude was looking for a new home, and my gut knew that home was ours.

I showed Keegan, and he was immediately on board. The next morning, we drove out to St. Anne with Teddy for a meet and greet. We agreed to take Toby home for a few days to see how he was in a new home with three other pets.

Let me digress for a moment and say I never thought I would have more than two pets at one time. But, as I acknowledged last week, you never know what the future holds.

Anyway, Toby came back to Bourbonnais with us and instantly made himself at home. There have been a few instances of territoriality, but the transition seems to be going well for him.

Being that I had Teddy for about a year before I met Keegan, he already had bonded to me. Toby immediately bonded to Keegan, and now we each have a cuddle partner when we sit on the couch to watch a movie.

Teddy and Toby have teamed up and appointed themselves as home security, so we probably can return the Ring doorbell we recently bought.

As for the other two boys, our Maine Coon-mix, Leaf, is curious about — and content with — Toby. Our tabby, Beach, on the other hand isn’t so sure yet, but he’ll come around when he finally realizes there is no threat.

Toby loves riding in the car and got his fix when he and Teddy were taken to Mother’s Day events. We made four stops, and Toby met the immediate family. It took no longer than two minutes before he was laying on someone’s lap.

I never thought I’d have four pets, but I’m loving it. Additionally, I never thought I’d have a job that allowed me to see so many pets in the area — we continue to receive amazing Pet of the Week submissions, and I adore getting those cute faces sent to my inbox.

It feels a little weird to be turning 27, considering how fast time flies, but I continue to be eager to see what the future holds.