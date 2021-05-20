French Heritage Corridor to become reality

Where we live was once a part of France? The only languages spoken here in the 1700s was Native American and French? Yes indeed, but most Americans, and even the French, are not even aware of this heritage that extends throughout the Midwest from Ste. Genevieve, Mo., through Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan.

From 1543 to 1763, this region was part of the French colony of New France. Its waterways were used by the colonial French to transport products of this Midwest agricultural breadbasket to a global market via New Orleans.

The French, not the British, brought European values and technology to the Midwest. The French Heritage Society Chicago Chapter hosted a conference to begin networking all Midwest stakeholders in the formation of the French Heritage Corridor.

The corridor would extend through all the states mentioned above. The conference was held on May 13-14 in two colonial French towns straddling the Mississippi River: Prairie du Rocher, Ill., and Ste. Genevieve, Mo.

Lisa Kahn, co-chair of the French Heritage Society Chicago Chapter, presided over the conference activities which included in-person and Zoom presentations and discussions. She was also a keynote speaker.

Tours of both French colonial towns and nearby Fort de Chartres were also offered. Two officers of the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society, Dr. James Paul and Dr. Charles Balesi, attended.

Other attendees were the French Deputy Consul General Berangere Travard, representatives from Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin, Illinois State Senator Terri Bryant, state and local officials, educators and leaders of the region’s historical societies.

In her opening statements, Kahn stated that this region was once the “end of the world”; that Illinois has been slow in not only recognizing its French colonial heritage and the importance of French colonial sites, but also its greatest combination of Native American tribes in the world.

In keynote speeches, Kahn and Balesi addressed the topic The French Heritage Corridor, A Renaissance. Balesi urged a transition of “passion to reality.”

He remarked that the United States has too long ignored this French colonial regional treasure which was once the land bridge between France and Louisiana. He welcomed fresh ideas that will lead to concrete development. Dr. Balesi stated that by working together, this consortium can improve the infrastructure problems of a fragile levee system, undependable ferry service, maintenance of historical structures and internet connection.

He concluded by proclaiming the name “French Heritage Corridor” should be trademarked by the French Heritage Society. Kahn mentioned that the French Heritage Society Chicago Chapter could serve as the “clearing house” for the networking of stakeholders in the corridor, publicize calendar of events activities for tourism (e.g., reenactments, rendezvous and historical activity demonstrations), and attempt to trademark the name of the corridor.

Kahn also stressed the importance of connecting this history to schools. In response, several attendees mentioned their individual strategies in attracting children, their schools, and their parents. She said that “together we are stronger; we are complimentary to each other.”

Kahn also said that “Prairie du Rocher [established in 1722] was as important as Jamestown” as she introduced Jennifer Duensing, president of Les Amis de Chartres and director of tourism for Prairie du Rocher.

Duensing reviewed the efforts to bring Prairie du Rocher national park status. She mentioned concerns about infrastructure and funding. In closing she suggested that the celebration of Prairie du Rocher’s 300 th anniversary next year could be a catalyst for national publicity of the French Heritage Corridor.

As Viking Cruise Line plans to launch a new ship on the Mississippi River in 2022, the conference attendees recognized the importance of creating optional excursions that would be attractive to cruise passengers and also connect them to French heritage. Many times during the conference, the statement was made that throughout the regional French Heritage Corridor we tell different parts of the same important story.