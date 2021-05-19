Not everyone gets along at the pool

If you build it, they will come. The “Field of Dreams” tagline certainly applies to the three-part PBS docu-series “Life at the Waterhole” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings).

Filmed in Tanzania with the cooperation and literal blessings of local tribes, “Waterhole” brings a bit of reality TV surveillance to the parched African landscape.

Host and renowned conservation scientist Dr. M. Sanjayan visits with a local Maasai leader to discuss the effects of rising temperatures on both humans and animals. Surveying a village with many hand-dug wells, he learns just how precious water can become during the dry seasons that are increasing in length and severity. These wells draw the attention of local wildlife, including elephants that can drink up an entire well in one sitting.

Sanjayan and his team then decide to create an artificial watering hole. This will keep animals from bothering the Maasai and offer a unique vantage point for studying wildlife behavior.

Next to the waterhole, they create a concrete structure large enough to house a kind of ad hoc TV studio. It also is rigged with dozens of minicameras, similar to the house on “Big Brother” and the restaurants on “Real Housewives.” Just don’t go looking for these beasts to throw chardonnay at each other.

It takes less than 45 minutes for local warthogs to discover the pool, where they cool themselves with rambunctious mud baths. Thermal cameras show how the mud lowers the warthogs’ temperatures some 7 degrees, a lifesaver in the severe heat. The arrival of elephants really advertises this “resort.” As they trample the rough brush, elephants create a highway for other creatures, including impalas, leopards and hyenas. And not everyone gets along.

During three Wednesday episodes, “Waterhole” will follow the pool scene by day and night, in the dry season and after the rains arrive, making the makeshift hangout less necessary and popular.

• The theme of being spied upon continues on the finale of “Home Economics” (7:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG), wrapping up its freshman season after seven episodes. At a get-together for the folks’ anniversary, suspicions spread about the real “plot” to Tom’s novel and his mining his relationship with his siblings for material.

Also concluding their seasons tonight, “The Goldbergs” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) cliffhangs with talk of engagement rings; Jackie comes down to earth after her “Jeopardy!” appearance on “The Conners” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14); and the kids imagine the worst about Danny just as he embarks on a road trip with Jean on “Call Your Mother” (8:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

• If she could turn back time. Seen earlier on Paramount+, “Cher and the Loneliest Elephant” (7 p.m., Smithsonian) follows the singer to Pakistan, where she uses her considerable influence to help relocate a 4,000-pound pachyderm to an animal preserve. I got you, babe.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• A transplant procedure goes South on “Chicago Med” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• A place for Kidd on “Chicago Fire” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• “NOVA” (8 p.m., PBS) sifts through new evidence about the cause of the explosion of the Hindenburg in 1937, an aviation disaster covered live on radio, broadcast to a horrified audience.

• A crime ring makes things personal on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• Tyrell seethes on “A Million Little Things” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

• “Human: The World Within” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) explores the immune system and the ways the body defends itself.

CULT CHOICE

A movie star (Ellen Burstyn) calls on some unusual experts after her daughter’s (Linda Blair) condition begins to turn heads in the 1973 shocker “The Exorcist” (9 p.m., Sho2).

SERIES NOTES

“Kids Say the Darndest Things” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “The Masked Singer” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... A rude homecoming on “Kung Fu” (7 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG) ... A Nigerian pipeline faces attack on “SEAL Team” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... “Game of Talents” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... The Drew crew targets Everett on “Nancy Drew” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Hondo stews on “S.W.A.T.” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

Charles Barkley is booked on “Conan” (10 p.m., TBS) ... Lisa Kudrow and Tamika Mallory are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Blake Shelton, Horatio Sanz and musical guests Regard, Troye Sivan and Tate McRae on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Sen. Bernie Sanders, Action Bronson and Brian Frasier-Moore visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC).