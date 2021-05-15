'Run the World,' 'Death and Nightingales' debut

Matthew Rhys, best known as a British actor who could affect an American accent as a Russian spy on “The Americans,” stars in an adaptation of Eugene McCabe’s novel “Death and Nightingales” (9 p.m. Sunday, Starz, TV-MA). Set in Northern Ireland in the late 19th century, it’s far from “The Americans,” but shares its themes of infiltration, distrust and betrayal.

Billy (Rhys), a cranky Protestant landowner, discovers his daughter, Beth (Ann Skelly), is not his own. As a mere child, Beth hears violent fights between Billy and his wife, a Catholic, and Billy’s vows to cut the child out of his estate. Fast-forward to Beth’s 23rd birthday, and she has become a luminously beautiful woman still living with Billy after the death of her mother. She resents his bitterness toward the Catholics in the area as well as the fact he gets a tad handsy after he’s been drinking.

Into her life comes the handsome Liam Ward (Jamie Dornan, “50 Shades of Grey”). What’s a girl to do?

The three-episode “Nightingales” takes place during a 24-hour period, when Beth makes a fateful decision about the direction of her life. While this melodrama unfolds at a glacial pace, it’s powerful, brooding and frequently beautiful. The camera adores the taciturn Beth. It doesn’t matter if she’s churning butter, planning a tryst, saving a bloated cow from a gas attack or retrieving a dead animal from a ditch. This bucolic world is plain and spare and lacking in the kind of saccharine that affected the recent adaptation of “All Creatures Great and Small.” This isn’t a chocolate box village.

Essentially, “Nightingales” is a modern take on a quintessential Irish story filled with emotionally repressed characters and long moments of reticence. Even the most primal urges are shot through with resentment, guilt, centuries of suspicion and a loathe-thy-neighbor atmosphere steeped in religious distrust. What’s not to love?

• “Sex and the City” comes to Harlem. Four women who have been friends and fiercely protective of each other for decades navigate their 30s and beyond in the new series “Run the World” (7:30 p.m., Sunday, Starz, TV-MA).

Whitney (Amber Stevens West), Ella (Andrea Bordeaux), Renee (Bresha Webb) and Sondi (Corbin Reid) are first seen in a bar, pounding down far too many cocktails.

Just why are they dancing to Dr. Buzzard’s Original Savannah Band’s “Cherchez la Femme”? A hit in 1976, it was steeped in the swing music of the 1940s.

The focus here is on their friendship and desire for success and all of the material comforts that entails. So it explains why a failed novelist, magazine publisher, busy fiancee and stepmother to her boyfriend’s budding ballerina all live in million-dollar apartments. Their lives might seem messy, but their rooms are spotless, always a sign of undeveloped characters. Not unlike oldies on the jukebox.

Too often, the dialogue announces the show’s subject and theme: the difficulty of being a proud, Black woman in a changing world where offices no longer have walls or even shades, and white people have invaded Harlem, treating its long-term residents as invisible or folks to be improved upon and gentrified. But don’t go looking for political edge here. These women are way too obsessed with expensive clothes to be revolutionaries.

“Run” is executive-produced by Yvette Lee Bowser, who created the 1990s Fox sitcom “Living Single.” Television and much else has changed in the quarter-century since then, so it’s easy to understand the series’ focus on change and cultural disorientation — and perhaps explains Dr. Buzzard’s place on the playlist.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

• The Washington Capitals and Boston Bruins clash in NHL playoff action (6:15 p.m., NBC).

• The past resurfaces for two mothers in the 2021 shocker “Secrets on Sorority Row” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-PG).

• Dev Patel, Tilda Swinton and Hugh Laurie star in the 2019 adaptation of “The Personal History of David Copperfield” (7 p.m., HBO).

• Dr. Sanjay Gupta narrates “Race for the Vaccine” (8 p.m., CNN), offering a fly-on-the-wall look at the remarkably speedy development of the COVID-19 “jab,” and the unprecedented cooperative global “moonshot” effort that produced it.

• After gaining custody of her sibling’s children, a busy executive reunites with a high-school friend in the 2021 romance “Sweet Carolina” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

• Keegan-Michael Key hosts “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14), with musical guest Olivia Rodrigo.

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

• Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Facial recognition technology and criminal justice; UFO secrets and the government; a repeat profile of Rafael Nadal.

• The Padres host the Cardinals in Major League Baseball (6 p.m., ESPN).

• A worried wife warns of her radicalized husband on “The Equalizer” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• Ryan Seacrest hosts “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

• A charming striver offers a window on the chatty world of the Upper East Side of Manhattan’s bright young things in the 1990 comedy “Metropolitan” (7 p.m., TCM, TV-14).

• A difficult farewell on the season finale of “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• Martha returns to England and shocking developments on “Atlantic Crossing” on “Masterpiece” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings).

• Leslie Jones hosts the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards (8 p.m., MTV, BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount, Pop, TVLand, VH1).

• Dean grows disgruntled on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• Chasing a shoplifter puts Nolan out of action on the season finale of “The Rookie” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

• Mare finds a new mentor on “Mare of Easttown” (9:05 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

• Pray returns to his hometown to make peace with his past on “Pose” (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

Inspired by the big top, evil aliens put humans on the menu in the 1988 shocker “Killer Klowns From Outer Space” (7 p.m. Saturday, Cinemax).

SATURDAY SERIES

Cash falls from the skies on “Magnum P.I.” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “The Masked Singer” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... Vegan treats on “Shark Tank” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... Snipers galore on “S.W.A.T.” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Ryan Seacrest hosts “American Idol” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

“Ellen’s Game of Games” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... Foreign agents on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... A mission to the future on “D.C.’s Legends of Tomorrow” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... A wedding crasher on “The Great North” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Another naval fatality on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Local traditions on “Bob’s Burgers” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Gotham has a drug problem on “Batwoman” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Tall tales on “Family Guy” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Pride and Rita set the date on “NCIS: New Orleans” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).