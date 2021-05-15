Registration open for KVTA summer camp

Registration for Kankakee Valley Theatre Association’s Youth Summer Theatre Camp will begin May 15. KVTA is looking for campers, interns and volunteers to join its theatre family. Space is limited to 25 campers in each time slot (9 a.m. to noon or 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.).

Camp dates run from those times between July 5-16. The tech date runs from those times on July 16. The performance date is July 17 at 2 p.m. or 7 p.m.

Camp, tech and performance dates all take place at KVTA Studios, located at 1 Stuart Dr., Kankakee.

This is for ages 8 to 16 and is $100 per camper. The registration deadline is open until June 1, or until the camp is full.

Auditions are tentatively scheduled for June 14. For questions, contact kvtasummercamp@gmail.com.