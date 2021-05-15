5 awards for Mistie Hill Vineyard

Taylor Leddin | Daily Journal

<strong>1. Illinois State Fair Wine Competition:</strong> Took awards in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

<strong>2. Best of the Midwest Wine Competition:</strong> Won in 2018

<strong>3. Finger Lakes International Wine Competition:</strong> Won in 2019.

<strong>4. Illinois State Wine Competition</strong> including Double Gold Best in Class: This was its fourth time being honored in this competition and, in 2020, the winery was awarded “Double Gold Best in Class.”

<strong>5. The Premier Print Awards:</strong> A friend of the Strylowskis entered the Mistie Hill Vineyard logo into this competition in 2019 and the logo won the Certificate of Merit award. The winery also won the “Best Of” award in the category of digital printing the same year from The Gutenberg.