This weekend at the movies: May 14, 2021

<strong>‘Profile’</strong>

R, 105 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Drama/suspense/thriller.</em> ”Profile” follows an undercover British journalist in her quest to bait and expose a terrorist recruiter through social media, while trying not to be sucked in by her recruiter and lured into becoming a militant extremist herself. The unconventional thriller plays out entirely on a computer screen in the Screenlife format. Starring Valene Kane, Shazad Latif and Christine Adams.

<strong>‘Spiral’</strong>

R, 93 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror/suspense/thriller.</em> A criminal mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in “Spiral,” a terrifying new chapter in the book of “Saw.” Starring Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson and Max Minghella.

<strong>‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’</strong>

R, 100 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Thriller.</em> A smoke jumper and a 12-year-old boy fight for their lives as two assassins pursue them through the wilderness. Starring Angelina Jolie, Nicholas Hoult and Finn Little.

<strong>‘Army of the Dead’</strong>

R, 147 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror/action/adventure.</em> From filmmaker Zack Snyder, “Army of the Dead” takes place following a zombie outbreak that has left Las Vegas in ruins and walled off from the rest of the world. When Scott Ward, a former zombie war hero who’s flipping burgers on the outskirts of the town he now calls home, is approached by casino boss Bly Tanaka, it’s with the ultimate proposition: Break into the zombie-infested quarantine zone to retrieve $200 million sitting in a vault beneath the strip before the city is nuked by the government in 32 hours. With little left to lose, Ward takes on the challenge, assembling a ragtag team of experts for the heist. With a ticking clock, a notoriously impenetrable vault, and a smarter, faster horde of Alpha zombies closing in, there’s only one thing for certain in this greatest heist ever attempted: survivors take all. Starring Dave Bautista, Hiroyuki Sanada and Omari Hardwick.

<strong>‘Here Today’</strong>

PG-13, 117 mins. <strong>(Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy/drama.</em> When veteran comedy writer Charlie Burnz meets New York singer Emma Payge, they form an unlikely yet hilarious and touching friendship that kicks the generation gap aside and redefines the meaning of love and trust. Starring Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish.

<strong>‘Wrath of Man’</strong>

R, 119 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/thriller.</em> Mysterious and wild-eyed, a new security guard for a cash truck surprises his co-workers when he unleashes precision skills during a heist. The crew is left wondering who he is and where he came from. Soon, the marksman’s ultimate motive becomes clear as he takes dramatic and irrevocable steps to settle a score. Starring Jason Statham, Holt McCallany and Josh Hartnett.

<strong>‘Mortal Kombat’</strong>

R, 110 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Action/adventure/fantasy.</em> MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage—or why Outworld’s Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family’s safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Starring Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee and Josh Lawson.

<strong>‘Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train’</strong>

R, 117 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Animation/action-adventure.</em> Tanjiro and the group have completed their rehabilitation training at the Butterfly Mansion, and they arrive to their next mission on the Mugen Train, where over 40 people have disappeared in a very short period of time. Tanjiro and Nezuko, along with Zenitsu and Inosuke, join one of the most powerful swordsmen within the Demon Slayer Corps, Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku, to face the demon aboard the Mugen Train on track to despair. There is an option to view the film dubbed in English, or view it in its original Japanese with English subtitles.

<strong>‘Godzilla vs. Kong’</strong>

PG-13, 113 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Sci-Fi/action/adventure.</em> Legends collide in “Godzilla vs. Kong” as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Starring Kyle Chandler, Millie Bobby Brown and Alexander Skarsgård.

<strong>‘Raya and the Last Dragon’</strong>

PG, 107 mins. <strong>(Cinemark 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Animated/adventure/fantasy/family.</em> Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. Starring Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina.