KVTA seeks actors for 10-Minute Festival

Kankakee Valley Theatre Association has an open call for those 16 and older who are interested in performing in one of the plays for the theater’s 10-Minute Play Festival.

Auditions will be held between 6 and 9 p.m. on June 2 at KVTA Studios, 1 Stuart Dr., Kankakee. Those auditioning need to prepare a 2-3 minute monologue of their choosing that is “family friendly.” It can be a comedy or drama, which is either memorized or read.

Acting hopefuls will perform for all the directors and not for a role in a specific play. If cast in one of the plays to be performed — either staged or read — actors need to be available for the rehearsals and performance(s).

Sign-up for an audition time at <a href="http://bit.ly/3uRP2Qc" target="_blank">bit.ly/3uRP2Qc</a>. For questions, contact kvtaplayfestivals@gmail.com.