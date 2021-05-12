Penguins play game of thievery

One of the joys at Shedd Aquarium is seeing natural behaviors in action...and that includes penguins stealing nesting items. To attract and keep mates, penguins are very particular about which twigs and stones they use to construct nests.

This can lead to swiping choice items from other penguins, which makes guarding nests nearly as important as building them. Though materials are plentiful at Shedd, this natural foraging behavior persists.

So “Where’s Wellington?” He may be protecting his nest…or hopping over to Bosco’s! Watch this natural behavior in Shedd’s penguin habitat, then come see the penguins in person before nesting season is over. View the video at <a href="http://youtu.be/yBxjOA4kgvY" target="_blank">youtu.be/yBxjOA4kgvY</a>.