BBCHS' Marcus McGee wins acting award

The Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards is a prestigious and highly competitive awards program that nominates 12 high school-aged actors and 12 high school-aged actresses in the state each year to represent Illinois at the annual Jimmy Awards in New York City. The winners were announced this week, and Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School senior Marcus McGee won Best Actor.

BBCHS’s theater program had the distinction of having two nominees — one in both categories. McGee and fellow senior Anna Stephens were nominated for best actor and actress, respectively.

“Being nominated itself was a blessing, even more than I ever could have expected or anticipated,” McGee said. “I have received the utmost support from this community, and I couldn’t be more grateful.”

To be considered for a nomination, students across Illinois high schools had to submit two recorded song performances from selected shows and write an essay. McGee submitted performances from “Thoroughly Modern Millie” and “Anastasia.”

“The nominations, for me at least, make me feel like all the work I’ve been doing for the past 17 years of my life has paid off in a way that I could’ve never anticipated,” said McGee, who will be attending Columbia College Chicago in the fall to major in musical theater and minor in psychology.

All nominees had the opportunity to participate in a Zoom call with the music director of Broadway’s “Frozen” and learned the group number “Let It Go.”

Out of 24 nominees, six finalists were selected by a panel of judges (including Disney’s “Aladdin” star Adam Jacobs and “The Chi” star Tyla Abercrumbie) and honored during the May 3 ceremony. It then was time to name the final winner.

When McGee’s name was announced by Jacobs — one of McGee’s Broadway idols — for best actor, the high school senior was brought to tears.

“I was sitting there and watching it with my family, and when they said my name, I just broke into tears,” McGee said. “I received texts and calls from proud friends and family members, and it was just one of those moments that was magical and something that I truly will never forget.”

Best Actor McGee and Best Actress Sydney Olson will experience a week-long virtual theater intensive of coaching and rehearsals with industry professionals in preparation for a one-night-only showcase, where they will represent the state of Illinois at The Jimmy Awards on Broadway on July 15. The Jimmy Awards are named for legendary Broadway theater owner and producer James M. Nederlander.

“Everything that I’m being given to do, no matter the deadline or what’s given to me, is a privilege to be able to take part of,” he said. “I never once feel overwhelmed because I’m doing what I love. And I will continue to work toward doing what I love for as long as I can.”

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.broadwayinchicago.com/about/ihsmta" target="_blank">broadwayinchicago.com/about/ihsmta</a>.