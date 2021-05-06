What's happening this weekend: May 7-9

<strong>Dinner auction</strong>

Grace Christian Academy’s will be hosting the 14th Annual Dinner Auction with the theme “Under the Big-Top.” The event starts at 1 p.m. Saturday and is at 2499 Waldron Road, Kankakee. The primary goal of this event is to raise money to support educational programs, expand tuition assistance opportunities for students in need and fund specific projects that benefit the whole student body. For tickets and information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

<strong>5Ks at Perry Farm</strong>

• From 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, the Mattea’s Joy Super Hero 5K and 2 Mile Walk will be held to raise funds for “Super Hero” families with chronically ill kids. Prepare a Super Hero costume and gather a group to run or walk together. Onsite check in and registration will begin at 8 a.m., the 5K and 2 Mile Walk begins at 9 a.m. and the Kids Run begins at 10 a.m. Register at <a href="http://runsignup.com/Race/IL/Bradley/MatteasJoySuperhero5k" target="_blank">runsignup.com/Race/IL/Bradley/MatteasJoySuperhero5k</a>.

• At 8 a.m. Sunday, the Ashley Elizabeth Montgomery Memorial 5K Run/2 Mile Walk/Kids Run will take place. The kids run will start after the last runner crosses the finish line. Same-day registration and packet pickup will take place from 7 to 7:50 a.m. The event is hosted by the AshleyCan Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

<strong>Live music</strong>

• Leo Fron: Performing at 6 p.m. Friday at Flight 102 Wine Bar, located at 565 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais.

• Lanny & the Upbeats: Performing at 8 p.m. Friday at the Back Forty Saloon, 77 N. Main St., Manteno.

• John David Daily: Performing at 7 p.m. Saturday at Steam Hollow Brewing Co., located at 450 S. Spruce St., Unit C, Manteno.

• Simply Elton: Performing at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Back Forty Saloon, 77 N. Main St., Manteno.

• Just Roll With It: From 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday, the classic rock band will be playing at the Brookmont Bowling Center, located at 200 W. Brookmont Blvd., Kankakee