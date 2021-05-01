A love of love: Providing opportunities for local couples to elope

The Rev. Scarlett Mullikin is such a believer of love she has made it her full-time job. As owner of Natural Element Ceremonies, the Limestone resident celebrates love by officiating ceremonies of all types.

Regardless of religion, sexual orientation or relationship practice, Mullikin creates a ceremony that is unique and perfected to each couple.

“Before we had Marriage Equality, I was doing commitment ceremonies for either LGBT or others with alternative lifestyles, like more than one partner,” she said of her work, which she’s been doing since 2004.

After launching her business in 2019, she has developed an elopement package that allows couples to come to a pre-designated spot to exchange their vows. Such an event was hosted April 25 at Kankakee River State Park and was called “Spring Into Your Forever Bliss.”

The package includes a legal wedding ceremony, return of the marriage license, NEC keepsake certificate and five professional photos from Teal Glass Photography. The cost for pre-registered couples is $200, and the walk-in cost is $250.

At 3 p.m. that day on the overlook of the river, Mullikin joined Bobby Johnson and Ashley Bell in matrimony. Bell, dressed in a navy gown with matching flowers, was joined by children Ariel Shaw and Aaron Bell.

Johnson said this was the ceremony they have had in mind since their engagement two-and-a-half years ago.

The intimate ceremony, photos and signing of the marriage license took just less than 40 minutes. Mullikin presented the couple with a script of the ceremony and a print-out of the poem “These I Can Promise” by Mark Twain, which was read during the ceremony.

Mullikin is ordained through American Marriage Ministry and Universal Ministries, which is a brick-and-mortar church in Milford, Ill. They have a nondenominational with metaphysics theology ordainment, which fell in line with Mullikin’s personal beliefs.

Her experience covers different varieties of Christianity and nature-based faith. Her ordainments are all nondenominational, which allows couples to select a preference when it comes to religion. She performs ceremonies in both Illinois and Indiana and is certified in both states.

Mullikin said she custom writes each ceremony as uniquely as possible, and each one takes between 10 to 15 hours.

“There’s a lot more that goes on behind the scenes in advance than the actual day-of,” she said. “The day-of is the icing on the cake.”

She said there were many postponements in 2020, and many couples who planned to have a larger ceremony — or even micro-ceremonies — opted to elope instead. Mullikin said even with couples who were getting married for insurance purposes because of COVID-related job loss, she still worked to make the day as beautiful as possible.

“It doesn’t matter the reasons behind it, why you’re doing it now. The point is you guys are celebrating your love for one another, so let’s make it as beautiful as we can.”

Mullikin said she plans to have a number of these events during 2021. She is working on one at the end of June in honor of Pride Month, one at the end of July in Will County at Proclamation Flowers in Wilmington and one around Halloween in honor of her favorite holiday.

For more information, go to naturalelementceremonies.com.

<p dir="ltr"><span>I cannot promise you a life of sunshine;</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>I cannot promise riches, wealth, or gold;</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>I cannot promise you an easy pathway</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>That leads away from change or growing old.</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>But I can promise all my heart's devotion;</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>A smile to chase away your tears of sorrow;</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>A love that's ever true and ever growing;</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>A hand to hold in yours through each tomorrow.</span>