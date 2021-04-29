What's happening this weekend: May 1 & 2

<strong>Bed build</strong>

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is hosting a bed build from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Kankakee Fairgrounds, located at 213 W. 4000 Road S., Kankakee. This is a volunteer organization that builds beds for kids who are sleeping on the floor. For more information on how to volunteer, visit <a href="http://bit.ly/3dx25AC" target="_blank">bit.ly/3dx25AC</a>.

<strong>CPR Training</strong>

At 9 a.m. at Coal City Fire Protection District there will be an AHA Heartsaver and Healthcare provider CPR refresher and new student class. Cost for the class is $45 and it is located at 35 S. De Witt Place, Coal City. Tickets can be purchased on the event’s Facebook page.

<strong>Greenhouse shopping</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, The Arc of Iroquois County will be open for greenhouse shopping. Masks are required for entry. The greenhouse is located at 700 E. Elm St., Watseka.

<strong>Cancer benefit</strong>

From 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, there is a cancer benefit for Rhiannon Benton at the Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club (2672 Chippewa Dr., Bourbonnais). Food and entertainment will be provided and tickets are available for a $10 donation. There will be raffles throughout the entire event, with first prize being $500 and second prize being $250. Winner need not be present. Entertainment will be provided by “The South Side Social Club.”

<strong>Motorcycle Swap Meet</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, the 37th Annual Peotone Motorcycle Swap Meet & Bike Show will take place at Will County Fairgrounds, 710 S. West St., Peotone. Motorcycle parts for sale (new and used), Ride in Bike Show with no entry fee, leather apparel, jackets, vest, chaps, helmets, gloves and bags.

<strong>Live music</strong>

• The classic rock band, Just Roll With It, will be performing from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday at Ne Ne’s, 106 E. Main St., Ashkum. There is no cover for the event.

• The Righteous Hillbillies Trio will be performing from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at The Corner Tap, 201 N. Water St., Wilmington.