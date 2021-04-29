This weekend at the movies: April 29, 2021

<strong>‘Triumph’</strong>

PG-13, 101 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Drama.</em> Inspired by a true story, a bright and determined high school senior strives one last time to be a wrestler despite having cerebral palsy. Going to extreme lengths, he crushes obstacles and inspires others along his journey to prove his abilities. Starring RJ Mitte and Terrence Howard.

<strong>‘Together Together’</strong>

R, 90 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Comedy.</em> When young loner Anna is hired as the surrogate for Matt, a single man in his 40s, the two strangers come to realize this unexpected relationship will quickly challenge their perceptions of connection, boundaries and the particulars of love. Starring Ed Helms and Patti Harrison.

<strong>‘Mortal Kombat’</strong>

R, 110 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/adventure/fantasy.</em> MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage—or why Outworld’s Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family’s safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Starring Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee and Josh Lawson.

<strong>‘Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train’</strong>

R, 117 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Animation/action-adventure.</em> Tanjiro and the group have completed their rehabilitation training at the Butterfly Mansion, and they arrive to their next mission on the Mugen Train, where over 40 people have disappeared in a very short period of time. Tanjiro and Nezuko, along with Zenitsu and Inosuke, join one of the most powerful swordsmen within the Demon Slayer Corps, Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku, to face the demon aboard the Mugen Train on track to despair. There is an option to view the film dubbed in English, or view it in its original Japanese with English subtitles.

<strong>‘Godzilla vs. Kong’</strong>

PG-13, 113 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Sci-Fi/action/adventure.</em> Legends collide in “Godzilla vs. Kong” as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Starring Kyle Chandler, Millie Bobby Brown and Alexander Skarsgård.

<strong>‘Nobody’</strong>

R, 92 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/thriller.</em> Hutch Mansell fails to defend himself or his family when two thieves break into his suburban home one night. The aftermath of the incident soon strikes a match to his long-simmering rage. Starring Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen and Christopher Lloyd.

<strong>‘The Courier’</strong>

PG-13, 111 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Drama/suspense/war.</em> “The Courier” is a true-life spy thriller, the story of an unassuming British businessman Greville Wynne recruited into one of the greatest international conflicts in history. At the behest of the UK’s MI-6 and a CIA operative, he forms a covert, dangerous partnership with Soviet officer Oleg Penkovsky in an effort to provide crucial intelligence needed to prevent a nuclear confrontation and defuse the Cuban Missile Crisis. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Rachel Brosnahan and Merab Ninidze.

<strong>‘Tom & Jerry’</strong>

PG, 101 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Animated/live-action comedy</em>. A legendary rivalry reemerges when Jerry moves into New York City’s finest hotel on the eve of the wedding of the century, forcing the desperate event planner to hire Tom to get rid of him. As mayhem ensues, the escalating cat-and-mouse battle soon threatens to destroy her career, the wedding and possibly the hotel itself. Starring Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña and Rob Delaney.

<strong>‘The Unholy’</strong>

PG-13, 99 mins. <strong>(Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror.</em> The Unholy follows Alice, a young hearing-impaired girl who, after a supposed visitation from the Virgin Mary, is inexplicably able to hear, speak and heal the sick. As word spreads and people from near and far flock to witness her miracles, a disgraced journalist hoping to revive his career visits the small New England town to investigate. When terrifying events begin to happen all around, he starts to question if these phenomena are the works of the Virgin Mary or something much more sinister. Starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Cary Elwes.

<strong>‘Voyagers’</strong>

PG-13, 108 mins. <strong>(Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Sci-Fi/fantasy/suspense/thriller.</em> With the future of the human race at stake, a group of young men and women, bred for intelligence and obedience, embark on an expedition to colonize a distant planet. But when they uncover disturbing secrets about the mission, they defy their training and begin to explore their most primitive natures. As life on the ship descends into chaos, they’re consumed by fear, lust, and the insatiable hunger for power. Starring Colin Farrell and Lily-Rose Depp.

<strong>‘Judas and the Black Messiah’</strong>

R, 126 mins. <strong>(Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Historical drama/biography.</em> Offered a plea deal by the FBI, William O’Neal infiltrates the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party to gather intelligence on Chairman Fred Hampton. Starring Daniel Kaluuya, LaKeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons and Martin Sheen.

<strong>‘Raya and the Last Dragon’</strong>

PG, 107 mins. <strong>(Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Animated/adventure/fantasy/family.</em> Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. Starring Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina.

<strong>‘The Father’</strong>

PG-13, 97 mins. <strong>(Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Drama.</em> A man refuses all assistance from his daughter as he ages and, as he tries to make sense of his changing circumstances, he begins to doubt his loved ones, his own mind and even the fabric of his reality. Starring Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman.

<strong>‘Nomadland’</strong>

R, 108 mins. <strong>(Cinemark 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Drama/western.</em> A woman in her sixties embarks on a journey through the western United States after losing everything in the Great Recession, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad. Starring Frances McDormand and David Strathairn.

<strong>‘The Girl Who Believes in Miracles’</strong>

PG, 100 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Drama/family.</em> When Sara hears a preacher say faith can move mountains, she starts praying. Suddenly people in her town are mysteriously healed! But fame soon takes its toll — can Sara’s family save her before it’s too late? Starring Mira Sorvino, Austyn Johnson and Kevin Sorbo.