Chicago film studio expands, welcomes new productions

The film industry in Chicago is back up and rolling. Cinespace Chicago Film Studios, the second-largest film studio outside of Los Angeles in North America, is pleased to welcome several new productions to its growing campus as the Studios continue to strictly follow health and safety best practices from the CDC and Illinois Guidance.

The Midwest’s production hot spot recently added another 105,000 square-foot industrial building near its main campus to expand its footprint and bring more stages online for the busy content creation industry. The Studios also announced four new series filming at its facilities as productions begin to ramp back up with additional health and safety protocols.

New programs scheduled to film at Cinespace Chicago Film Studios this spring include “Lightyears,” “61st Street,” “Power Book IV: Force” and “Paper Girls.” The productions will bring more than 200-300 new jobs per show to the campus and play a vital role in resurrecting the television and film industry in Chicago.

“We’re really happy to have the industry back in action on our campus,” said Alex Pissios, president and CEO of Cinespace Chicago Film Studios, in a news release.

“During this pandemic, I think we all had a chance to experience how essential quality shows are to our culture and even to our mental health. Having Chicago as a critical link to providing not only quality entertainment, but also good-paying jobs in our community makes all the extra effort to help production companies keep filming worth it.”

“Lightyears” is a sci-fi drama co-produced by Amazon Studios and Legendary Television by writer Holden Miller and producer Daniel C. Connolly. The show follows a couple who discovered a chamber buried in their backyard, which inexplicably leads to a strange, deserted planet. They’ve carefully guarded their secret, but when a mysterious young man enters their lives, the couples’ quiet existence is quickly upended.

The furtive chamber they thought they knew so well turns out to be much more than they could ever have imagined. Oscar-winner Sissy Spacek and three-time Emmy-nominated Ed O’Neill will star in the sci-fi drama.

“Lightyears” will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Executive producer Michael B. Jordan (“Black Panther”) is already shooting the AMC drama series “61st Street” at Cinespace Chicago Film Studios. This courtroom drama follows a promising Black high school athlete who is swept up into the Chicago criminal justice system. This timely and provocative drama is set against the systemic abuse that exists in some of our country’s most vulnerable communities.

“Power Book IV: Force,” the third spin-off of the popular Starz Power series produced by Lionsgate, is also shooting at Cinespace Chicago Film Studios.

“Force” is set on Chicago’s South Side and stars Chicago Northwest Side native Joseph Sikora and also welcomes Anthony Fleming (“Prison Break”) and Lucien Cambric (“Chicago PD”) to the show. “Force” will follow Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) as he turns his back on New York and heads to Los Angeles through Chicago to take on the Irish mob.

Based on the comic book series by Brian K. Vaughan, “Paper Girls” is an Amazon series created by two studios, Legendary Television and Plan B, and written by Stephany Folsom, who previously worked on “Toy Story 4” and “Thor: Ragnarok.”

The story centers around four 12-year-old girls who deliver newspapers. While making deliveries the day after Halloween, the girls become involved in a conflict between two groups of time travelers. The comic book series will bring a lot of excitement to the small screen exploring everything from time travel between different centuries, future versions of characters and the question of whether or not the past can or should be changed by time travelers.

Returning series filming at the Chicago campus include “Chicago Fire” (season 9), “Chicago P.D.” (season 8) “Chicago Med” (season 6) and “The Chi” (season 4), “South Side” (Season 2) and “The Big Leap.”

Masking, social distancing and capacity limits in public and workplaces continue to be enforced at Cinespace Chicago Film Studios for the health and safety of staff and all production workers. For more information on programs filming at Cinespace Chicago Film Studios or for information on CineCares Foundation, visit <a href="https://www.ChicagoFilmStudios.com" target="_blank">ChicagoFilmStudios.com</a>.

In a past column from Life editor Taylor Leddin, she speaks to working as a background actor (or "extra") in Chicago film and television - including some projects filmed at Cinespace. Here is what she recommends to anyone looking to be an extra:

"Background actors, usually called “extras,” are crucial for the production of any show or movie. Scenes with extras can vary in size, with some productions needing hundreds of extras for just one day.

So, how can you get involved with these shows? First, you need to know the names of the key casting offices. ExtraOrdinary Casting, Joan Philo Casting, 4 Star Casting and Tail Sticks Casting are the major offices for extras casting in Chicago. All of these companies have public Facebook pages, where you can find listings for upcoming show shoots.

They will post what kind of extras are needed for a particular shoot. For example, it will read something like, “Searching for extras for ‘Chicago Fire’ on Wednesday, May 10. We need males and females ages 18-30 of all ethnicities.”

If you fit the description, you send an email (address normally provided in post) with your name, age, height, weight and phone number. You then include a photo (tip: no sunglasses or hats, and make sure the photo is solely of you and accurately portrays what you look like).

Each office has a different casting process. Some will call you if you’re cast; others will email and will provide instructions. However, with so many applicants, they only reach out to the people who are chosen. If they are not planning to use you, you will not get a phone call or email.

The most important thing to remember is that, if you give your availability for a day of shooting, you always should hold to that. If an office casts you and you say you no longer are available, you will ruin all future chances of being cast.

Everything from the casting process to the actual filming process requires a lot of patience. When on set, shoots can last for hours upon hours. Much of that time is spent in an extras’ holding area while you wait to be called to set. It is always best to bring a book or tablet to occupy your time.

The best part (aside from being part of a production) is you get paid. So, if it’s been your dream to appear on TV or film, give extra work a shot. Check out the websites of the aforementioned casting companies for more rules and recommendations for extra work."