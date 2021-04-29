Are you ready for 3 hours of the NFL Draft?

A night after devoting two hours of prime time to a presidential address, ABC will devote three hours tonight to the “2021 NFL Draft” (7 p.m.). Fans of “Grey’s Anatomy” must be thrilled.

I’m sure there are people out there who really, really care who the Cleveland Browns will take in the fifth round, but I haven’t met them. Call me old-fashioned, but this still seems more appropriate to afternoon coverage or confinement to a small chatroom. But what do I know?

Not only has NFL football remained one of the few sure things to attract television viewers, the subculture of fantasy football has blossomed during the years, making a thorough command of the Seattle Seahawks’ depth chart essential knowledge to someone.

In a strange way, the role of fantasy football culture in the ascension of the NFL draft to breathless prime-time coverage represents a triumph of geek culture over jock culture. It’s not enough to play or even follow the game. You have to know enough to maximize your imaginary roster.

It’s like a testosterone-fueled comic-con, where everyone’s cosplaying the role of the general manager. Not unlike gamblers who follow football only for “the spread,” fantasy fans can spend any given Sunday following the performances of their “team” members participating in any number of games. It leaves you wondering if anyone’s watching football anymore.

• Speaking of comic-con, Netflix introduces the limited animated miniseries “Yasuke.” Apparently based on real history, or legend, it recalls the arrival of a Black samurai warrior in feudal Japan. Near-constant action and violence unfold in the static fashion associated with the anime genre. The dialogue is filled with talk of honor, destiny and fates foretold. These two-dimensional master swordsmen are impervious to irony.

• Sundance Now streams all five episodes of the New Zealand thriller “The Bad Seed.” Matt Minto stars as Simon Lampton, a handsome and seemingly happy baby doctor who just happens to live next door to the woman seen murdered in the opening scene.

At first, he seems like just another horrified neighbor. But soon we learn the victim was a client, and an angry one at that — and Simon is carrying on an affair with a possibly unstable woman behind the back of his respectable wife, whose contacts reach all the way to the leading candidate for prime minister. Simon’s a busy guy who also shares childhood traumas with his brother, who will do anything to protect him and their shared secrets.

• The Shudder streaming service launches “Deadhouse Dark,” consisting of six short, interconnected horror films.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• An heir to the heir of a foreign throne got married a decade ago. This is a big deal to some, as evidenced by “People Presents: “William & Kate’s Royal Anniversary” (7 p.m., CW) and “The Royal Wedding 2011: Prince William and Catherine Middleton” (7 p.m., BBC America). A repeat of “Harry & Meghan’s American Dream” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG) follows.

• On two helpings of “Manifest” (NBC, TV-14): Michaela pursues a fugitive (7 p.m., TV-PG); a race against time (8 p.m., TV-14).

• New hopefuls arrive on “Name That Tune” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG).

• A tough negotiation on “Last Man Standing” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG).

• Fox’s political puppet satire, “Let’s Be Real,” premieres in series form (8:30 p.m., TV-14).

• Social niceties on “Clarice” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

A tale of desperate prospectors took director John Huston and actor Humphrey Bogart to Durango, Mexico, to shoot the 1947 adventure “The Treasure of Sierra Madre” (7 p.m., TCM, TV-PG). Having collaborated on “The Maltese Falcon,” Huston and Bogart would work together on “Key Largo” and “The African Queen,” among others.

SERIES NOTES

Loose lips on “Young Sheldon” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Far from home on “United States of Al” (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... The Salisbury steaks could not be higher on “Mom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Travel plans on “B Positive” (8:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... An incident in Central Park on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

Joel McHale is booked on “Conan” (10 p.m., TBS, r) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Michael B. Jordan, Impractical Jokers and Coi Leary on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Maya Rudolph, Malcolm Gladwell and Kings of Leon appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (10:35 p.m., ABC) ... Leslie Jordan, Ashnikko and Princess Nokia visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC) ... Brian Tyree Henry and Tom Grennan appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (11:37 p.m., CBS).