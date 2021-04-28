'Handmaid's Tale' returns; the big sleep on Netflix

“The Handmaid’s Tale” returns for a fourth season on Hulu. As with many series, its production was delayed by COVID. So, it seems like a lifetime has transpired since the conclusion of Season 3, which saw June (Elisabeth Moss) mastermind an airlift of Handmaids, mothers, wives and children out of Gilead while deciding to remain behind and continue the resistance.

As the new season begins, June, wounded by a gunshot, is given shelter, along with her band, in a remote farmhouse ruled over with an imperious severity by a 14-year-old wife. There, June convalesces while learning of the young wife’s suffering at the hands of her “master.”

Meanwhile, in Canada, Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) and his estranged wife, Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski), face charges of war crimes against their own people. As news of June’s audacious airlift spreads, the Waterfords agree this certainly will mean war between Gilead and Canada. That very crisis also offers a slim hope for Commander Joseph Lawrence (Bradley Whitford). Arrested for his complicity in June’s rebellion, he hopes to parlay his diplomatic skills as Gilead faces the choice between war and a diplomatic opening to Canada and the rest of the world. His scheming under the shadow of the gallows makes you wonder if he was played by June or the other way around.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” has been untethered from Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel ever since the end of its first season. While the battle between Gilead’s fundamentalist dictatorship and a more multicultural world could go on forever, there comes a time when viewers might want to declare their own personal armistice.

Too often, “Handmaid” seems like one brutal moment after another. It’s essentially a rape/revenge fantasy that pretty much dares its audience to embrace violent resistance. The soundtrack juxtaposes classic songs by Aretha Franklin, the Grateful Dead and Carole King against its gruesome new reality, as if announcing this is not your mother’s revolution.

• Last week, “Conan” sidekick Andy Richter tweeted he had fallen asleep twice while trying to watch the new Netflix series “This Is a Robbery: The Worlds’ Biggest Art Heist,” yet was ready to give it another go.

We all have had experiences nodding off during TV shows. But now “Headspace Guide to Sleep” arrives on Netflix. This installment of its brief instructional “Headspace” offerings explicitly wants you to fall asleep before the end of its 18-minute run. The creators will consider themselves failures if you don’t.

The first half of “Sleep,” combines simple animation with a general discussion of sleep problems and myths. Does alcohol keep you up? Or help you doze? How about coffee? Can you sleep too much? How about going sleep-deprived during the work week and making it up on weekends?

After addressing these topics, it plunges into its real mission: techniques of meditation and mindfulness that have nothing to do with counting sheep.

It’s well worth checking out. As mentioned, it’s less than 20 minutes long, and half of it is about breathing techniques. The words “Wake me when it’s over” were never more apt.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• A Navy colleague joins Choi on “Chicago Med” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

• “Nature” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) repeats “Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World.”

• President Joe Biden makes an address to a joint session of Congress (8 p.m., CBS, ABC, NBC, PBS, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News). Most outlets also will carry a response by Sen. Tim Scott (R-South Carolina).

CULT CHOICE

Atomic energy and nuclear tests offered a whole new avenue for monster-movie mythmaking. Radioactivity loomed large in “Godzilla,” as well as the 1954 giant bug movie “Them!” (7 p.m., TCM, TV-PG), starring Edmund Gwenn, Joan Weldon and James Whitmore. Weldon, who returned to the musical stage after a short career in movies and television, died Feb. 11.

SERIES NOTES

“The Price Is Right at Night” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Nick Cannon hosts “The Masked Singer” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Erica needs reassurance on “The Goldbergs” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Evan grows more suspicious on “Kung Fu” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... Hurt feelings on “Home Economics” (7:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... “Game of Talents” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Moonstone Island on “Nancy Drew” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

Louie Anderson is booked on “Conan” (10 p.m., TBS, r) ... Sen. Bernie Sanders and Julia Michaels appear on a live edition of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Brian Regan and Rupi Kaur on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Elisabeth Moss, Ari Melber and Moon Vs Sun visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC).