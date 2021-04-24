Planning a wedding, while ultimately exciting, can induce a great deal of stress. Add in a pandemic that does not care about anyone’s plans, and the stress only increases. This is something that many brides and grooms all around the world dealt with in 2020, and is something that continues as COVID-19 has carried over into 2021.

Many couples looking to have large weddings with hundreds of people either had to scale way back or postpone their nuptials. Because of this, there are a number of major elements to keep in mind when planning a wedding in 2021.

Be flexible with your date

Due to the aforementioned fact that many couples have had to postpone their 2020 weddings to this year, many venues are already more booked up than usual. It’s important for the couple to determine early on what is more important to them — the date or the venue (or photographer, or DJ, etc.)

Discuss refund policies

When talking with caterers and venues, or any element that requires a deposit or down payment, find out what their refund policies look like — both in general and as a result of the pandemic. This will help in the event that something changes that is outside of the couples’ control.

“A lot of people are rescheduling from 2020 to 2021, so you want to make sure that the same contingencies that your vendors and venues had in 2020 still exist in 2021,” explained Brittany Taylor, creative director of Prime Time Events & Concierge in Lansing, Ill.

Get used to “no”

Not only will a couple likely hear “no” when going to book a venue or a photographer on a certain date (for all the reasons mentioned above), but there is a good chance they will receive RSVPs marked “decline.” Many people are understandably weary of attending gatherings, regardless of how small, due to the spread of the virus.

If someone responds no to the wedding, the couple should bear in mind that the guest is simply keeping their safety in mind. To accommodate those guests who cannot make it, consider living streaming the wedding on social media so those folks can still be part of the special day.

Accommodate food safety

The days of buffets and family-style dinners are quickly becoming a thing of the past. Talk with the caterer to see if they are able to accommodate restaurant-style service for guests in order to make the food presentation as safe as possible.

Examine guest lists and hotel blocks

“We know that most people have already been cutting down on their guest lists, which you want to talk to your venue about worst-case scenarios,” said Taylor. “That way if they do shut back down or they have to cut capacity any lower, ask them what they think that’s going to look like. Then from there, start to plan your guest list around that.”

Taylor said that if a guest list is being cut down to factor this into the hotel block.

“Some hotels will make you liable for whatever you don’t book depending on how many rooms you book within them. So, you want to make sure that you’re keeping them up to date if you need to cut the number of rooms in half.”