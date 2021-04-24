Library Life: Week of April 25

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Toddler Town: At 10 a.m. every Tuesday, Toddler Town videos are posted to the library’s Facebook Page and YouTube Channel.

• Big Kid Books LIVE: At 10 a.m. Wednesday, Ms. Raegan has books and silly songs to share with preschoolers and their siblings. These events will take place via Zoom. Email rzelaya@bourbonnaislibrary.org to register.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Terrific Two’s Storytime: At 10 a.m. Tuesday join the library via Zoom. Ms. Katelyn will be reading stories, singing and doing fingerplays. This is for ages 18 to 36 months.

• Teen Book Club: At 5 p.m. the fourth Wednesday of every month, the library invites teens aged 12 and older for a fun, laid-back, no-pressure book club just for teens. The monthly discussion meets in-person at the library.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)</strong>

• Needlework: At 1 p.m. Tuesday, join the library for needlework and socializing. Needlework gathers at the library every week on Tuesdays.

• Sing-Along Storytime: At 10 a.m. every Wednesday, join the library for Storytime and Sing-Along. They have a Sing-Along for the first half hour and then read stories for the last half hour. Call, email or message to reserve a spot for this in-person weekly event.

<strong>Grant Park Library</strong>

• The library offers books from the bestseller list plus the old classics and children’s books. They also have children’s DVDs, which require a deposit that is given back when the DVD is returned.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Soul Collections: From 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, the free program will continue the conversation of “The Assassination of Fred Hampton: How the FBI and the Chicago Police Murdered a Black Panther” by Jeffrey Haas. The meeting will take place in the Kankakee Public Library’s 3rd Floor Meeting Room.

• Harbor House: The library is collecting donations for Harbor House from now through the end of April. Sought items include: multiethnic hair products, face wash, journals, paper towels, pillows, comforters and more. The donation bin is located at the entrance of the library.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Cooking with the Season: At 6 p.m. Monday, join Austin on Facebook as he demonstrates how to make Chicken Sausage Orzo Pilaf.

• Every Saturday, there is a new Grab-and-Go craft that can be picked up at the library while supplies last. This weekend, the kit contains supplies to create butterflies.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Storytime with Ms. Jen: Available online at all times. The current story is “This Is Happy Springtime!” by Kate McMullen.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Family Fun Time: Starting at 11:30 a.m. Friday, join the library via Facebook Live for a craft demo, recipe and storytime.

<strong>Note:</strong> Go to your library's website for current protocols regarding COVID-19.

<strong>For more information and to sign up for events, go to:</strong>

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> bourbonnaislibray.org, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> bradleylibrary.org, 815-932-6245

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence):</strong> momencelibrary.org, 815-472-2581

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> grantpark-il.org/library, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> lions-online.org, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> limestonelibrary.org, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> mantenolibrary.org, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609