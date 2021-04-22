'Rutherford Falls' debuts; Earth Day programming

Streaming today on Peacock, the free service owned by NBCUniversal, “Rutherford Falls” stars Ed Helms as Nathan Rutherford, the proud descendant of the founder of a sleepy upstate New York burg. He runs the local historical society and believes he still retains great influence in a town whose history boasts a peaceful relationship with neighboring Indian tribes. A tribal casino brings many tourists to Rutherford Falls.

Young Reagan Wells (Jana Schmieding) seems as delusional as Nathan. She hopes to build a museum showcasing her people’s history. But after receiving several master’s degrees, she still is working in a glorified casino gift shop.

She and Nathan seem to feed each other’s sense of self-importance until a crisis forces them, and the town, to come to grips with its real history.

This is quite an elaborate setup for a goofy sitcom. Mixing a whiff of historical tragedy with the cringe humor of “The Office” and “Parks & Recreation” might not be to everyone’s taste.

Speaking of “The Office,” Helms’ performance often seems similar to a parody, or imitation, of Steve Carell’s Michael Scott from that show. There’s a trace of anger just below his bland and clueless surface. “The Office” is the most popular attraction on Peacock. Will its fans see “Rutherford” as more of a good thing, or a clone?

• Earth Day programming abounds. PBS presents three consecutive helpings of “Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World” (7 p.m., 8 p.m., 9 p.m., TV-PG, check local listings). The young activist makes the case we all need to change the way we behave and consume in order to keep global temperatures from rising to dangerous levels.

• CW presents the 2019 documentary “2040” (7 p.m.), a filmmaker’s cautionary tale about 20 years of climate change and its effect on the world his daughter will inherit.

• David Attenborough narrates the wildlife documentary “The Year Earth Changed,” streaming on Apple TV+. He also is behind the new Netflix series “Life in Color with David Attenborough,” exploring how animals use color to attract mates, repel predators and survive in the wild.

• Discovery airs a marathon of its 2019 series “Serengeti” (TV-PG) from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m.

• Exploration under the Arctic sparks tension in the Swedish thriller series “Thin Ice,” now streaming on Sundance Now.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• Domestic bliss takes a back seat to a premonition of doom on “Manifest” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

• A winner emerges on the season finale of “Hell’s Kitchen” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

• Grief counseling on “Station 19” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

• A restaurant serves pasta with a side of hostage-taking on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• Lessons in motherhood on “Last Man Standing” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG).

• A shortage of surgeons on “Grey’s Anatomy” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

• Back pain and green eyes “The Moodys” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

• Spellbound on “Clarice” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

• A new crusade on “Rebel” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

Novelist Michael Crichton helped create “ER” and “Westworld” and wrote the books behind blockbuster films including the 1995 epic “Congo” (6:35 p.m., SHOWX) and the 1993 shocker “Jurassic Park” (6 p.m., Paramount, TV-14), which inspired sequels “The Lost World: Jurassic Park” (9 p.m., Paramount, TV-PG) and “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” (6 p.m. and 9 p.m., FX, TV-14). The author of more than 200 novels, Crichton died in 2008.

SERIES NOTES

Precocity on “Young Sheldon” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Al meddles on “United States of Al” (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Signs of a rift on “Mom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... A forced relocation on “B Positive” (8:30 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Benson joins Stabler at a milestone event on “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

Garrett Bradley and Morgan Freeman are booked on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (10 p.m., Comedy Central, r) ... Chris “Ludacris” Bridges appears on “Conan” (10 p.m., TBS, r) ... Expect Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski and Bebe Rexha on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Kevin Bacon, Simone Biles and Ritt Momney on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Gal Gadot, Eric Andre and Kale appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (10:35 p.m., ABC) ... Gwen Stefani, Adam McKay and Emmanuelle Caplette visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC) ... Dominic Cooper, Static and Ben El x Black Eyed Peas appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (11:37 p.m., CBS).