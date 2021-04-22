Riverview Historic District hosting 5K

Throughout the month of May, Riverview Historic District will be hosting “Picture Perfect 5k.” During this virtual neighborhood event, friends and neighbors will have an opportunity to get active, enjoy nature and learn more about the neighborhood.

Unable to have their annual fundraiser, the Riverview Historic District has developed this new interactive event. Volunteers dove into the archives to find amazing stories to be explored on the course.

Whether a runner, walker or jogger all are invited to join other residents with inquisitive minds on a journey of discovery and curiosity. All ages and paces are welcome.

<strong>How to participate</strong>

1) Register for the virtual race. Complete race anytime in the month of May. Registration is $20 and is open through May 15.

2) Join the Facebook Group to interact with other participants and compete in challenges each week.

3) Bring curiosity during the 5K and let the group know how it went and what was learned.

<strong>Course</strong>

This year’s race is completely virtual and takes place in the Historic District and around Cobb Park.

<strong>Goodie Box</strong>

RHC will provide a “house” box of goodies complete with a postcard pack of facts and clues for the trek, plus more goodies. The box will be delivered to participants prior to May 1 or soon after registration. Boxes will be available for pick-up on May 1 at the Kankakee Farmers’ Market.

<strong>Challenges</strong>

Each week during the month of May, RHC will have a challenge that participants can take part in. Winners of the challenges will receive shoutouts and be featured on the 5K website. Prizes to be named in the challenge.

<strong>Photos</strong>

Since this is a virtual race, there will not be official photos for the event. RHC invites participants to take photos of their route and tag #pictureperfect5k. Share on RHC’s FB and Instagram.

To register and for more information, visit <a href="http://riverviewhistoricdistrict.org" target="_blank">riverviewhistoricdistrict.org</a>.