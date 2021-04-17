Two BBCHS seniors receive acting nominations

The Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards is a prestigious and highly competitive awards program that nominates 12 high school-aged actors and 12 high school-aged actresses in the state each year to represent Illinois at the annual Jimmy Awards in New York City.

Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School’s theatre program holds the virtually unheard of honor of having two nominees — one in both categories. Seniors Marcus McGee and Anna Stephens have been nominated for best actor and actress, respectively.

The two students began working with the 10-year-old theatre program in middle school and have worked for years with director David Morgan and vocal director Dylan Harris. Morgan and Harris both spoke to the honor of the nominations.

“I just think it’s such a huge accomplishment,” Harris said. “This is the first acting nomination at these awards of anyone in a close radius. I think the closest person to get an acting nomination [was in] Coal City, so we’re holding it down for this part of Illinois.”

To be considered for a nomination, students across Illinois high schools had to submit two recorded song performances from selected shows and write an essay. Both students submitted performances from “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” and McGee and Stephens also submitted from “Anastasia” and “The Last Five Years,” respectively.

Harris explained the awards always are sponsored by a professional show running in Chicago at the time. Shows are not running right now, but the slated sponsor, “Frozen,” still will be sponsoring from afar.

Now that McGee and Stephens have been chosen, they have to re-record their submissions. The day after, both students will get to do a Zoom call with the music director of “Frozen” and will learn the group number, “Let It Go.”

“I love the educational aspect and that they get an opportunity to work with professional directors and music directors,” Morgan said. “I can’t think of two more deserving students to be recognized. Not only are they incredibly talented, they’re just the hardest working and nicest young people you could ever want in the program. So, to see them celebrated fills me with joy.”

Morgan explained there are many actors in Broadway shows who have been finalists for this award. It’s become a springboard for a career in the performing arts, which both McGee and Stephens are working toward.

McGee, who will be attending Columbia College Chicago in the fall to major in musical theatre and minor in psychology, said, “The nominations, for me at least, make me feel like all the work that I’ve been doing for the past 17 years of my life has paid off in a way that I could’ve never anticipated. And I get to meet a bunch of people who love the thing that I love, and I get to learn from them. I am beyond excited.”

Stephens, who will be attending Belmont University as a commercial music major with an emphasis in voice, said, “It’s really special that this is something [Marcus and I are] able to experience together, no matter what the outcome is. I never expected I’d get this opportunity in my life, and I think it’s one step to where I want to be in the future.”

McGee and Stephens are close friends and have worked in a number of productions together, and both have childhood experiences from the Kankakee Valley Theatre Association. They were both leads in BBCHS’s most recent stage production, which, because of COVID-19, ran with just 11 participants to a limited audience.

The theatre program had been performing virtual shows for students before slowly getting back on stage. They now are working on the spring musical “Oklahoma!” which will have a May performance.

Morgan plans to continue to have students submit for the awards in years to come and plans to bring McGee and Stephens in as mentors for the process. Both students hold a high regard for their program and their community.

“I think that, speaking for me and Anna both, when we say that we’re really thankful to be in a community and live in a town and a county that doesn’t shun something as important as the arts — and even a school that propels us the way that they do — that’s really special,” McGee said.

Stephens agreed with his sentiment and added, “The amount of support has been great. I know that the arts are really important, and it’s really nice to have that recognition, and I’m really blessed to be a part of this community.”

The winners will be announced in a virtual presentation May 3 and will go on to represent Illinois at the Jimmy Awards on July 15, which typically takes place in NYC but will be virtual this year. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.broadwayinchicago.com/about/ihsmta" target="_blank">broadwayinchicago.com/about/ihsmta</a>.