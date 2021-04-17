Treat yourself to date night

There’s nothing that says going on a date requires two people. The bottom line is, you are with yourself all day every day; so, shouldn’t you have a good relationship with yourself?

Taking yourself on a solo date is not only a solid way to maintain your relationship with you, it’s also an incredible form of self-care. Similar to all things self-care, it can be difficult to find the time to make this work, but making time for yourself is necessary.

This does not have to be a major to-do — just something as simple as grabbing a coffee at your favorite café and sipping it while reading, followed by a massage or nail appointment.

It even could be a date where you don’t leave your house — just a quiet day or evening of time to yourself, doing whatever makes you happy (pro tip: social media should not be part of the itinerary).

Think about it this way — if you had an extra hour in the day, how would you spend it? What activity would bring you joy and rejuvenation? Here are a few ideas to get you started.

• <strong>Walk it out:</strong> Carve out some time to cue up your favorite tunes or podcast and take a stroll nearby. Getting some movement while checking in with yourself is one of the best forms of self-care you can implement.

• <strong>Get pampered:</strong> Go out and get your hair and nails done (or a massage), or stay in and do an at-home spa day. Grab some Epsom salts or a bath bomb, and wash away the chill of winter. Pour a glass of wine or a cup of tea, and paint your nails or do a face mask. Even the simplest bout of pampering can help you feel like a fresh version of yourself.

• <strong>Create date:</strong> If you’re more into creation than exfoliation, carve out some time to create. Treat yourself to a romantic walk down the aisles of Michael’s before going home to put your creativity to work.

• <strong>Journal:</strong> This is a great way to decompress, get some things off your mind and have something to refer to later on. Journaling is a beneficial form of self-care that can be done in any way that feels right to the writer.

There is no limit to what you can do when it comes to positive self-care — it’s all about determining what works best for you. So, sit down for a chat with your best friend (you), and decide how to make the most of this time you must carve out for yourself.