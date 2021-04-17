Library Life: Week of April 18

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Big Kid Books LIVE: At 10 a.m. Wednesday, Ms. Raegan has books and silly songs to share with preschoolers and their siblings. These events will take place via Zoom. Email rzelaya@bourbonnaislibrary.org to register.

• Marvel Trivia: Avengers, assemble! At 7 p.m. Friday, put your Marvel Cinematic Universe knowledge to the test with the library’s virtual trivia night. Register by emailing csteinke@bourbonnaislibrary.org to get the links.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Creative Careers: At 4:30 p.m. Monday, the library invites students Kindergarten through fifth grades to meet professionals in the area and learn about their field of work.

• Terrific Two’s Storytime: At 10 a.m. Tuesday join the library via Zoom. Ms. Katelyn will be reading stories, singing and doing fingerplays. This is for ages 18 to 36 months.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)</strong>

• Needlework: At 1 p.m. Tuesday, join the library for needlework and socializing. Needlework gathers at the library every week on Tuesdays.

• Sing-Along Storytime: At 10 a.m. every Wednesday, join the library for Storytime and Sing-Along. They have a Sing-Along for the first half hour and then read stories for the last half hour. Call, email or message to reserve a spot for this in-person weekly event.

<strong>Grant Park Library</strong>

• The library offers books from the bestseller list plus the old classics and children’s books. They also have children’s DVDs, which require a deposit that is given back when the DVD is returned.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• To-Go Lunch: From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each weekday, the library will have free nutritious meals available to grab and go for children (18 years and younger).

• Harbor House: The library is collecting donations for Harbor House from now through the end of April. Sought items include: multiethnic hair products, face wash, journals, paper towels, pillows, comforters and more. The donation bin is located at the entrance of the library.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Storytime with Ms. Jen: Available online at all times. The current story is “This Is Happy Springtime!” by Kate McMullen.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Family Fun Time: Starting at 11:30 a.m. Friday, join the library via Facebook Live for a craft demo, recipe and storytime.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Outdoor Storytime: At noon Wednesday, in-person storytime will be taking place on the library grounds.

• Grab-and-Go Craft: Kits containing the supplies to create an Earth Day bracelet kit are available for pick up at the library starting Monday.

<strong>Note: </strong>Go to your library's website for current protocols regarding COVID-19.

<strong>For more information and to sign up for events, go to:</strong>

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibray.org</a>, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence):</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609