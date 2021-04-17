5 simple ways to help the environment

Earth Day is April 22, but there are simple ways to treat every day like Earth Day. Here are five small ways to help the environment.

<strong>1. Shop resale/donate</strong>

Fashion waste has become a major issue for the environment. Data has found the volume of clothing Americans throw away annually has doubled during the past 20 years. Combat this by shopping resale and donating unneeded or unwanted clothes. There are many places locally, such as Sequels, Goodwill, Fortitude, Harbor House and more where you can shop and/or donate used clothing.

<strong>2. Reusable straws</strong>

Plastic straws have become a point of contention for the environment — primarily as they cause damage to oceans and oceanic life, specifically turtles. Getting reusable metal straws that are washable can help cut back on the spread of plastic straws. If you use straws frequently, this can save you money in the long run. It’s also something that can be brought to use at restaurants.

<strong>3. Filtered water</strong>

Instead of buying and tossing plastic water bottles, invest in a Brita or a sink filter. This will purify tap water and will help reduce the amount of plastic thrown away every year. Again, this will save money in the long run, as the cost for cases of water bottles quickly adds up. Get a refillable water bottle that you can take with you anywhere and clean and reuse over and over.

<strong>4. Keurig cup</strong>

While most K Cups now are recyclable, the original K Cups are still in landfills and have no way of decomposing. Cut back on waste by getting a reusable Keurig cup that can brew coffee grounds. This option not only helps the environment but is also way cheaper.

<strong>5. Reusable masks</strong>

Face masks have begun posing a threat to the environment, as discarded reusable masks are creating waste (and can injure wildlife that come into contact with them). Getting washable and reusable masks helps to eliminate this waste.