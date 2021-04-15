What's happening this weekend: April 17 & 18

<strong>Children’s story walk</strong>

From 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Kankakee Civic Auditorium, Clove Alliance will be hosting a children’s story walk. Families are invited to join for a free outdoor story walk that includes reading, exercising and learning about body safety. Participants will take home goody bags and meet Molly and Max, the Clove Alliance Safety Bears. Participants must wear a mask throughout the entire event and social distancing guidelines will be required. For questions or more information, contact prevention@clovealliance.org.

<strong>Earth Day open house</strong>

From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Willowhaven Park Nature Center in Bourbonnais, celebrate Earth Day early at this special open house. Explore the center exhibits, join them for children’s games and crafts and check out some of the “Earth friendly” features of the nature center. Event activities include biodegradable planters, worms and composting and recycling art. An adult must accompany children and masks are required indoors.

<strong>Dog-a-palozza</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, join Fitness Premier Manteno and Tuff Dawgs Rescue for a one-of-a-kind Dog-a-palozza. They will be raising money for Tuff Dawgs Rescue so the organization can continue to help dogs in need. There will be a raffle with items ranging from a $50 gift card for Razzle Dazzle Doggie Bow-tique to items like a free oil change from All Automotive and Manteno Quick Lube. There will be dog walking for $5, local businesses tabling and items to buy like homemade dog treats from Le Bean Pet Bakery. Follow the event on Facebook for more sponsorship announcements. To reserve a table for the event or donate an item or service for the raffle, message Fitness Premier on Facebook. Tables will be $20. The event will be held at Fitness Premier at 32 N. Oak St., Manteno.

<strong>Community clean-up day</strong>

The community of Braidwood will be hosting a clean-up day on Sunday. Participants can plan on meeting at the old Good Table Restaurant parking lot at 9:30 a.m. Organizers plan to begin the clean-up with the clover leaves coming into Braidwood. Visit the event page on Facebook for more information.