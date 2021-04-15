This weekend at the movies: April 15, 2021

<strong>‘Godzilla vs. Kong’</strong>

PG-13, 113 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Sci-Fi/action/adventure.</em> Legends collide in “Godzilla vs. Kong” as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth. Starring Kyle Chandler, Millie Bobby Brown and Alexander Skarsgård.

<strong>‘Nobody’</strong>

R, 92 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/thriller.</em> Hutch Mansell fails to defend himself or his family when two thieves break into his suburban home one night. The aftermath of the incident soon strikes a match to his long-simmering rage. In a barrage of fists, gunfire and squealing tires, Hutch must now save his wife and son from a dangerous adversary — and ensure that he will never be underestimated again. Starring Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen and Christopher Lloyd.

<strong>‘The Courier’</strong>

PG-13, 111 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Drama/suspense/war.</em> “The Courier” is a true-life spy thriller, the story of an unassuming British businessman Greville Wynne recruited into one of the greatest international conflicts in history. At the behest of the UK’s MI-6 and a CIA operative, he forms a covert, dangerous partnership with Soviet officer Oleg Penkovsky in an effort to provide crucial intelligence needed to prevent a nuclear confrontation and defuse the Cuban Missile Crisis. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Rachel Brosnahan and Merab Ninidze.

<strong>‘Chaos Walking’</strong>

PG-13, 108 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Action/adventure</em>. In the not too distant future, Todd Hewitt discovers Viola, a mysterious girl who crash lands on his planet, where all the women have disappeared and the men are afflicted by “the Noise” – a force that puts all their thoughts on display. In this dangerous landscape, Viola’s life is threatened – and as Todd vows to protect her, he will have to discover his own inner power and unlock the planet’s dark secrets. Starring Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley and Nick Jonas.

<strong>‘Tom & Jerry’</strong>

PG, 101 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Animated/live-action comedy</em>. A legendary rivalry reemerges when Jerry moves into New York City’s finest hotel on the eve of the wedding of the century, forcing the desperate event planner to hire Tom to get rid of him. As mayhem ensues, the escalating cat-and-mouse battle soon threatens to destroy her career, the wedding and possibly the hotel itself. Starring Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña and Rob Delaney.

<strong>‘The Unholy’</strong>

PG-13, 99 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror.</em> The Unholy follows Alice, a young hearing-impaired girl who, after a supposed visitation from the Virgin Mary, is inexplicably able to hear, speak and heal the sick. As word spreads and people from near and far flock to witness her miracles, a disgraced journalist hoping to revive his career visits the small New England town to investigate. When terrifying events begin to happen all around, he starts to question if these phenomena are the works of the Virgin Mary or something much more sinister. Starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Cary Elwes.

<strong>‘Voyagers’</strong>

PG-13, 108 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Sci-Fi/fantasy/suspense/thriller.</em> With the future of the human race at stake, a group of young men and women, bred for intelligence and obedience, embark on an expedition to colonize a distant planet. But when they uncover disturbing secrets about the mission, they defy their training and begin to explore their most primitive natures. As life on the ship descends into chaos, they’re consumed by fear, lust, and the insatiable hunger for power. Starring Colin Farrell and Lily-Rose Depp.

<strong>‘Judas and the Black Messiah’</strong>

R, 126 mins. <strong>(Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Historical drama/biography.</em> Offered a plea deal by the FBI, William O’Neal infiltrates the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party to gather intelligence on Chairman Fred Hampton. Starring Daniel Kaluuya, LaKeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons and Martin Sheen.

<strong>‘Raya and the Last Dragon’</strong>

PG, 107 mins. <strong>(Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Animated/adventure/fantasy/family.</em> Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. Starring Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina.

<strong>‘The Father’</strong>

PG-13, 97 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Drama.</em> A man refuses all assistance from his daughter as he ages and, as he tries to make sense of his changing circumstances, he begins to doubt his loved ones, his own mind and even the fabric of his reality. Starring Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman.

<strong>‘Nomadland’</strong>

R, 108 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Drama/western.</em> A woman in her sixties embarks on a journey through the western United States after losing everything in the Great Recession, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad. Starring Frances McDormand and David Strathairn.

<strong>‘The Girl Who Believes in Miracles’</strong>

PG, 100 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Drama/family.</em> When Sara hears a preacher say faith can move mountains, she starts praying. Suddenly people in her town are mysteriously healed! But fame soon takes its toll – can Sara’s family save her before it’s too late? Starring Mira Sorvino, Austyn Johnson and Kevin Sorbo.

As of Thursday, Meadowview Theatre and Paramount Theatre — both in Kankakee — are back open. Visit <a href="https://www.classiccinemas.com" target="_blank">classiccinemas.com</a> for more information and showtimes.