The art of the keepsake

Do you have special keepsakes that you want to see all of the time? There are a number of unique and creative ways that you can turn keepsakes into home displays.

<strong>Turn greeting cards into a coffee table book</strong>

One genre of keepsake that is difficult to part with are greeting cards. This doesn’t include every baby shower thank you note you’ve ever received, but more so the meaningful birthday, holiday or anniversary cards from those close to you. Many toss them in a shoebox to be sifted through every three to five years. There is a better way to organize and display these cards and all you need is a small binder and a hole puncher. (Recommended sizes: A6 binder and a compatible hole puncher.)

First, select the important cards that you want to include in this binder and hole punch each one. Second, organize them into your binder. You can arrange based on occasion, the sender or year. Once you’ve placed each important card in the binder, put it on display! This can make for a great coffee table book or can be something unique to pop on a bookshelf.

<strong>Wine cork board</strong>

While some may not consider a wine cork to be a keepsake, others love to hang onto them and display them in some artsy manner in their kitchen. If you hang onto corks (it’s OK if you acquired a few during quarantine, no one is judging) you can turn those into a cork board. All you need for this project are corks, a frame (with insert) and a hot glue gun. The number of corks and the frame depend on how big you want the final product to be.

I used a 4x6 frame which required 20 corks. I laid the frame down and decided which way I wanted to organize the corks. After the glue gun was heated, I began gluing down the corks. This project requires little time and materials. Once the corks are dry, you can use tacks or push pins to display a photo (or two, if they’re wallet size). If you’re not a collector of corks but like this idea, you can purchase a bag of corks from a craft store or Amazon.

<strong>Flowered art</strong>

Flowers tend to be a staple piece of decor at any major event. From weddings to funerals, flowers play their role in the show. Oftentimes we keep these little beauties as a memory of a day or a person, and watch as they wilt away like the rose in the Beast’s west wing. There is a creative option to turn this flower into a piece of art, akin to something you’d see overpriced at a swanky department store.

This idea requires slightly more creative prowess but isn’t overly complicated. In addition to the flower, you will need a small piece of posterboard (cut down to the size of about a 5x7 photo,) drawing utensils, a hot glue gun and a shadow box. First, remove the stem from the flower so only the flower itself remains. Next, take the piece of posterboard (vertically) and trace the flower with a pencil around the lower half of the whitespace.

Then, imagining the flower as a skirt or a dress, draw a body and a face around the tracing (torso and head above the flower and legs below). Once you have the drawing just how you want it, hot glue the flower to where you had done the tracing. After it has dried, pop it into the shadowbox and display. This looks great near a vanity or in a bathroom.