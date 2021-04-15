Kankakee Library hosting book sale

From 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 29, from 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday, April 30, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, Kankakee Public Library will be hosting a book sale.

Thousands of books from the library will be for sale, including adult non-fiction and fiction, as well as children’s books. The majority will be non-fiction which includes true crime, art, music, DIY, cookbooks, history, self-help, religion and philosophy, education and languages, literature and poetry, geography, biographies, memoirs and more.

Hardcovers will be $1 and paperbacks will be 50 cents. Children’s books will be a quarter a piece, or five books for $1.

The sale will be held in the 4th Floor Auditorium of the library, located at 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee.