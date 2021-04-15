Harbor House launches new initiative to address domestic violence

Harbor House has announced the launch of the Community Commission to End Domestic Violence, a community-wide initiative to address the domestic violence epidemic in Kankakee and Iroquois Counties. The inaugural meeting is at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28 via Zoom. To register, go to <a href="https://www.harborhousedv.org/events" target="_blank">harborhousedv.org/events</a>.

Domestic violence is one of the most prevalent crimes in Kankakee and Iroquois Counties. Throughout the pandemic, Harbor House, the domestic violence agency serving Kankakee and Iroquois Counties, has experienced an exponential increase in the number of calls to the hotline — as high as 60 percent more than the year prior and averaging 20 to 30 percent higher.

In Kankakee County, domestic violence has filled the courthouse to the point that Domestic Violence Court, historically Wednesday mornings in one courtroom, must now be divided between two courtrooms due to the quantity of cases. Additionally, domestic violence is the most prosecuted crime of violence. Across the country, domestic violence costs the U.S. economy $3.6 trillion and is the root cause of 54 percent of mass shootings.

“Domestic violence is a pervasive problem but is not a new problem,” said Jim Rowe, Harbor House Board President and Kankakee County State’s Attorney, in a news release.

“In order to effectively address the rise in violence we are seeing, we need the community to step up and join in the work. We are lucky to have Harbor House in our community, and the launch of the Community Commission to End Domestic Violence is your chance to get involved and change the course.”

The primary purpose of the Community Commission to End Domestic Violence is to activate the community to join the movement against domestic violence in order to create safer, stronger neighborhoods.

The members of the Commission will engage the community members of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties by developing prevention, outreach and training strategies that will increase domestic violence awareness, connect survivors to Harbor House services, and, ultimately, reduce violence in our communities.

“Harbor House operates on limited resources — financial and personnel,” said Jenny Schoenwetter, executive director and CEO of Harbor House, in a news release. “The Commission will expand our abilities by embedding advocates in every corner of Iroquois and Kankakee Counties, in every workplace, church, club, gym and restaurant. Together, we can end domestic violence.”

To learn more about the Community Commission to End Domestic Violence, go to <a href="https://www.harborhousedv.org/events" target="_blank">harborhousedv.org/events</a> or email <a href="mailto:info@harborhousedv.org" target="_blank">info@harborhousedv.org</a>.