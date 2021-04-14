Jamie Foxx returns to sitcoms in 'Embarrassing' fashion

Why? Why? Why? Multitalented Jamie Foxx already has had a sitcom. He’s an actor, singer/songwriter and record producer. He’s not merely a star, he’s a star-maker. According to an anecdote he told on “The Graham Norton Show,” he once hosted an unsigned busker for six weeks. He turned out to be Ed Sheeran. Lest we forget, Foxx won an Oscar for “Ray.”

So, it’s hard to fathom why Foxx would appear in something such as “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!” streaming on Netflix.

In it, he plays widower Brian Dixon, who also owns a fashion line in Atlanta. His life of wining and dining clients and investors is upended when his teen daughter, Sasha (Kyla-Drew), moves back home. A bearded David Alan Grier appears as Brian’s feisty father, Pops. He’s slightly addled, either from advanced age or from marijuana or both.

The show begins with Sasha complaining how she and her dad can’t get along and how he never has time for her. This leads to an extended flashback to her arrival and how it interrupts a fetching employee from throwing herself at Brian. There’s also a glance back at the therapy session where a sex-obsessed shrink assumes Brian and Sasha are lovers. When disabused of this notion, she throws herself at Brian.

Foxx has created the worst kind of vanity project, in which he’s catnip to every woman when not breaking from the scene to talk directly to the camera, stand-up style. Along the way, he assumes the roles of other characters.

Not to give too much away, but at the end of the pilot, he hires a mariachi band and proceeds to upstage them. It’s that kind of show.

Help yourself.

• The number of series aimed at female viewers in love with fear continues to grow. An off-duty cop stumbles into a grisly demimonde on “Torture, Obsession, and Murder” (8 p.m., ID, TV-14). A British daughter comes to grips with her knife-wielding mom on “Living With a Serial Killer” (8 p.m., Oxygen, TV-PG). For those who prefer their frights fictionalized, there are the 2020 shockers “Dying to Be a Cheerleader” (7 p.m., LMN, TV-14) and “The Pom Pom Murders” (9 p.m., LMN, TV-14).

• The life of a single mother never is easy. Particularly when you have to hide your kids in a tree. And kill baboons and impalas just to get by. We’re talking about the “Nature” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) presentation “The Leopard Legacy,” narrated by Noma Dumezweni. There’s something mesmerizing about watching the flashing patterns of a leopard on the prowl in all of her sinewy grace and menace. Not to mention watching a cub grow to maturity. It’s a jungle out there.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• Stress consumes Choi on “Chicago Med” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

• Gallo’s improvisation upsets the chain of command on “Chicago Fire” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

• A shooting leaves confusing evidence on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

• An encounter leaves Sophie shaken on “A Million Little Things” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

SNL veterans Chevy Chase and Bill Murray appear in the comedies “Funny Farm” (6:15 p.m., StarzEncore) and “Groundhog Day” (8 p.m.), respectively.

SERIES NOTES

Hard hats and hammers on the season finale of “Tough As Nails” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “The Masked Singer” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Beverly meddles on “The Goldbergs” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Turning down the volume on “Kung Fu” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... The gang attends the wedding of a friend on “Home Economics” (7:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... On two helpings of “United States of Al” (CBS, r, TV-PG): lost in translation (8 p.m.); Al the peacemaker (8:30 p.m.) ... “Game of Talents” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... A stranger’s advice rattles Dan on “The Conners” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... A ball of confusion on “Nancy Drew” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... Vegas-bound on “Call Your Mother” (8:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Terrorists target a memorial service on “S.W.A.T.” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).