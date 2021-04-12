'Pray, Obey, Kill': Death at a cult compound

You can’t get much more Nordic or noir than the five-part Swedish docuseries “Pray, Obey, Kill” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14). Directed by Henrik Georgsson (“The Bridge”), the series revisits a lurid Swedish murder case from 2004.

Complete with period footage and interviews with officers at the time of the crime and in the present day, “Kill” makes great use of recorded calls to the Swedish equivalent of 911, conversations that betray a certain lack of alarm in the face of grisly and bloody events.

The calls bring police to a peculiar compound housing members of a tightly knit religious sect. A minister’s wife is found dead and a man wounded. The minister himself is not present in his wife’s bedroom and claims to have been unaware of her death until informed hours later by police. Their physical distance offers hints to the social and sexual dynamics that may have contributed to the murder.

“Kill” offers many panoramic views of the remote setting, but they are not the standard aerial drone footage we’ve come to expect. When the camera pulls back, we realize that we’re looking at a tiny model town created by the police to explore various scenarios. The miniature village has been created with a love of detail that director Tim Burton would envy and admire. Even the toy-sized police cars have flashing blue lights. It’s one of the odd cinematic touches to this haunting series.

The police were spooked by the cultlike setting even before they discovered blood or bodies. As one officer explains, in subtitled English, the place gave off a “Twin Peaks” vibe.

• Acorn streams the third season of the Welsh melodrama “Keeping Faith.” Eve Myles stars in the title role as a lawyer forever struggling with the disappearance of her husband, treachery at the family law firm, furtive organized crime elements and a gaggle of young children. Faith is hard as nails yet continually on the verge of some emotional storm, putting on a brave face one moment and then tottering on high heels and squeezing her no-longer youthful shape into some party dress the next. The formula gets tiresome.

But it has nothing on “Rebel” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14), the preposterous ABC drama repeating its pilot tonight. Based on the life of activist Erin Brockovich, “Rebel” stars Katey Sagal as a continually ticked-off and provocatively dressed crusader. Like Sagal, much of the cast, including Adam Arkin, Andy Garcia, John Corbett, Mary McDonnell and Sam Palladio, are familiar from earlier series.

• “Independent Lens” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) presents the 2020 documentary “Down a Dark Stairwell,” exploring the reaction of two different communities after an Asian American police officer shot and killed an unarmed Black man in Brooklyn.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• Family secrets on “9-1-1” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14).

• One last assignment for Ness on “All Rise” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• Elizabeth Vargas hosts the season finale of “America’s Most Wanted” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

• An old case reminds Bull why he got into the business of jury science on “Bull” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• A girl loses her father to space junk on “Debris” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).