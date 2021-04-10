Library Life: Week of April 12

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

The library has re-opened for Grab & Go services with curbside pick-up still available. Masks are required. Computer services are available.

• Book Club: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, the library will host a virtual book club via Zoom. Email csteinke@bourbonnaislibrary.org to register. The book is “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes.

• High School Book Club: This book club explores the fantasy genre. This month’s book is “Ever Cursed” by Corey Ann Haydu. Put this title on hold at the library or read it on the Libby app. This event will take place via Zoom; email Raegan at rzelaya@bourbonnaislibrary.org to register.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

Grab-and-Go services have ended. Stay, sit and stay is now available. Limited seating has returned to table areas. Computer use has increased to two-hour sessions throughout the day. The library asks that stays are limited to two hours. Masks must be properly worn at all times.

• PJ Storytime: At 7 p.m. Monday, the library will post a storytime from one of their youth department staff on Facebook and YouTube.

• Teen Tech: At 6 p.m. Monday will be Teen Tech. Ms. Sarah will be teaching about how to use the library’s new GlowForge Laser Printing. The program is in-person and is for high school students.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)</strong>

The library has re-opened with curbside pick-up still available. Masks are required. Computer services are available.

• Needlework: At 1 p.m. Tuesday, join the library for needlework and socializing. Needlework gathers at the library every week on Tuesdays.

• Sing-Along Storytime: At 10 a.m. every Wednesday, join the library for Storytime and Sing-Along. They have a Sing-Along for the first half an hour and then read stories for the last half an hour. Call, email or message to reserve a spot for this in-person weekly event.

<strong>Grant Park Library</strong>

• The library offers books from the bestseller list plus the old classics and children’s books. They also have children’s DVDs which require a deposit that is given back when the DVD is returned.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

The library has re-opened with curbside pick-up still available. Masks are required. Computer services are available.

• Tuesday Morning Book Discussion: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, the library is hosting the Tuesday Morning Book Discussion, which meets on the second Tuesday of each month in the Third Floor Meeting Room. The book discussion for this month is “A Year in Provence” by Peter Mayle.

• Harbor House: The library is collecting donations for Harbor House from now through the end of April. Sought items include: multiethnic hair products, face wash, journals, paper towels, pillows, comforters and more. The donation bin is located at the entrance of the library.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

The library has reopened to the public. Face masks are required. No more than 15 patrons at a time (time limited to one hour). Thirty-minute use of computers by appointment only. Curbside pick-up available to; please give staff a one-hour notice for pick up time. Time blocks for seniors and immuno-compromised patrons are from 10 to 11 a.m. daily.

• Book Talk: At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, book talk will be hosted by Karyn Bowman on Facebook. A variety of YA and juvenile books will be discussed.

• Grab-and-Go Craft: Kits containing the supplies to create a scratch art project are available for pick up at the library starting today.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

The library has re-opened with curbside pick-up still available. Masks are required. Computer services are available.

• Storytime with Ms. Jen: Available online at all times. The current story is “Lola at the Library” by Anna McQuinn.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Family Fun Time: Starting at 11:30 a.m. Friday, join the library via Facebook Live for a craft demo, recipe and storytime.