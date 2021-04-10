5 apps for individuals with autism

April is Autism Awareness Month, and iTunes has showed its support over the years by creating a section of the Apple Store called “Autism Acceptance” dedicated to apps that can be helpful to those with autism. Of the apps available in the iTunes store, five of the top-rated apps for autism include:

<strong>Choiceworks</strong>

This is a learning tool that helps in completing daily routines through visual aids. It includes four boards: schedule (with visual cards of the day’s activities), waiting (what the user can do during periods of waiting – e.g. read, listen to music), feelings (visual cards to represent feelings – for example it suggests what one can do when they are feeling upset), and feelings scale (allows the user to share how they feel about something by selecting a visual card).

<strong>Proloquo2Go</strong>

This app gives a voice to those who cannot speak. It gives visual cards that include text, and, when pressed, the app speaks for the user. This can be customized to each user, to include cards/text that relate to them and their life. With a large selection of customizable cards and a variety of languages, this is incredibly helpful for those who are nonverbal.

<strong>Eye to Eye Empower</strong>

This app is dedicated to the one in five people who learn differently, and help them to see all of the great things about themselves. The organization behind the app A) trains high school and college students with LD/ADHD to mentor similarly-identified elementary and middle school students, B) Inspire students, families, educators, and leaders across the country with stories of hope and strategies for success from the Eye to Eye Diplomats Program, and C) Generate culture change by fighting stigma and celebrating learning differences and ADHD.

<strong>Speakprose</strong>

For ages 4 and over, this app is an editable communication app featuring basic literacy skills for those who struggle to communicate. It features eye gaze and head tracking and offers different personalization settings.

<strong>Sesame Street and Autism</strong>

This app is for families who have a child on the autism spectrum and is designed to help teach life skills. There are interactive videos, storybooks and card games.