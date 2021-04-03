Man Up series returns

The Kankakee City Life Center and the Illinois Coalition for Community Services are bringing the “Man Up” series back for a second set of sessions. The series is designed for young men in high school who might be in need of advice and teachings from adults in the community who were once in their shoes.

They are looking for young men who will commit to learning more from men in the community about manhood. The next set of sessions will focus on vulnerability, entitlement and health and hygiene for men only.

From 5 to 6 p.m. April 13 and 20 and from 5 to 6:30 p.m. April 27, the sessions will meet in-person at the Kankakee Public Library, 4th Floor Auditorium. There are currently 36 spots available and pre-registration is required.

Once the students leave school or the remote control car program they will be able to take a bike ride at 3:30 p.m. from City Life. They will also receive pizza and pop for dinner before the program starts, after the bike ride, at City Life.

If they can’t join in on the bike ride they can still arrive at 4:30 p.m. to enjoy the pizza before the program. They will then be transported to Kankakee Public Library for the program at 5 p.m. Young men will need their own transportation home at 6 p.m. on April 13 and 20 and at 6:30 p.m. on April 27.

There will be giveaways and additional students have the option to participate virtually. The live stream can be found on Kankakee Church’s YouTube channel.

Pre-registration required for all participants. Visit <a href="https://www.forms.gle/DiD7WGE4qG67VJYg6" target="_blank">forms.gle/DiD7WGE4qG67VJYg6</a>.