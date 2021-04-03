Library Life: Week of April 5

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

The library has re-opened for Grab & Go services with curbside pick-up still available. Masks are required. Computer services are available.

• Toddler Town: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, the library and Ms. Rory are hosting Toddler Town. Toddler Town videos are posted on the library’s Facebook Page and YouTube Channel.

• Big Kid Books: This live event via Zoom kicks off at 10 a.m. Wednesday and shares books and songs with preschoolers and their siblings. Email Raegan at <a href="mailto:rzelaya@bourbonnaislibrary.org" target="_blank">rzelaya@bourbonnaislibrary.org</a> to register.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

The library has re-opened for Grab & Go services with curbside pick-up still available. Masks are required. Computer services are available.

• PJ Storytime: At 7 p.m. Monday, the library will post a storytime from one of their youth department staff on Facebook and YouTube.

• Teen Tech: At 6 p.m. Monday will be Teen Tech. Ms. Sarah will be teaching about how to use the library’s new GlowForge Laser Printing. The program is in-person and is for high school students.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)</strong>

The library has re-opened with curbside pick-up still available. Masks are required. Computer services are available.

• Needlework: At 1 p.m. Tuesday, join the library for needlework and socializing. Needlework gathers at the library every week on Tuesdays.

• Sing-Along Storytime: At 10 a.m. every Wednesday, join the library for Storytime and Sing-Along. There is a sing-along for the first half hour and then stories for the last half hour. Call, email or message to reserve a spot for this in-person, weekly event.

<strong>Grant Park Library</strong>

• The library offers books from the bestseller list plus the old classics and children’s books. They also have children’s DVDs, which require a deposit that is given back when the DVD is returned.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

The library has re-opened with curbside pick-up still available. Masks are required. Computer services are available. Please note “Friends of the Library” will not be meeting until the spring because of COVID.

• Kankakee Kultivators: At 1 p.m. Thursday, the Kankakee Kultivators invite various speakers to the library to discuss many gardening topics. This is a free program. No registration is required. The meeting will be in the Kankakee Public Library’s 4th Floor Auditorium.

• Bingo with Books: At 10 a.m. Friday, join the library for a chance to win prizes. This is a free event featuring prizes, snacks and coffee.

• Harbor House: The library is collecting donations for Harbor House from now through the end of April. Sought items include: multiethnic hair products, face wash, journals, paper towels, pillows, comforters and more. The donation bin is located at the entrance of the library.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

The library has reopened to the public. Face masks are required. No more than 15 patrons at a time (time limited to one hour). Thirty-minute use of computers by appointment only. Curbside pick-up available, too; please give staff a one-hour notice for pick up time. Time blocks for seniors and immuno-compromised patrons are from 10 to 11 a.m. daily.

• Storytime: At 10:15 a.m. every Tuesday and Friday, storytime runs on Facebook with Ms. Holly and Ms. Karyn.

• Grab-and-Go Craft: Kits containing the supplies to create a scratch art project are available for pick up at the library starting today.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

The library has re-opened with curbside pick-up still available. Masks are required. Computer services are available.

• Storytime with Ms. Jen: Available online at all times. The current story is “Pete the Cat Big Easter Adventure” by Kimberly and James Dean.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Family Fun Time: Starting at 11:30 a.m. Friday, join the library via Facebook Live for a craft demo, recipe and storytime.

<strong>Note: Because of Easter, normal library hours could be subject to change.</strong>

<strong>For more information and to sign up for events, go to:</strong>

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> bourbonnaislibray.org, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> bradleylibrary.org, 815-932-6245

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence):</strong> momencelibrary.org, 815-472-2581

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> grantpark-il.org/library, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> lions-online.org, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> limestonelibrary.org, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> mantenolibrary.org, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609