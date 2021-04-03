Kultivators Garden Walk set for June 24

Ordinarily Kankakee Kultivators’ Annual Garden Tour and Faire takes place on the second Thursday in June, but the 2021 Garden Tour is planned for a week later than usual—the third Thursday, June 24. This date should increase chances for the Tour’s featured gardens to be in full bloom.

At the club’s upcoming April 8 meeting, the garden walk will be a major topic of discussion along with three other events: the Kultivators’ Downtown Planting Day on May 17, their Rhubarb Festival sale — of garden walk tickets and plants from their own gardens — and their Spring Annuals Sale, May 24.

For information concerning this flower sale, every Kultivator has order forms and details to share about both geraniums and impatiens plus a wide variety of other garden plants/flowers, all available in many colors. Orders need to be turned in by April 15.

Besides these four orders of business, the club’s April 8th meeting will feature a program on “Farmers’ Markets,” by Liz Madsen. Liz and her husband started the Chicago Farmers’ Market program under Mayor Jane Byrne in the very early 80’s, back in the days before Farmers’ Markets were trendy.

“They entail more than people think,” said Madsen in a Kultivators’ news release. “People probably don’t realize the details — the daily grind — of all that goes into a Farmers’ Market…It’s a crazy thing…They’re also social events. The Kankakee market is wonderful; it’s fantastic for the community!”

All are invited to attend the Kultivators’ meeting at noon Thursday, April 8, in the auditorium on the fourth floor of the Kankakee Public Library. Club members welcome everyone who’s interested, members or not, to join in the entertainment and educational opportunities. Masks are required.