What's happening this weekend: April 1-4

<strong>Bunny Bonanza</strong>

From 10 to 10:45 a.m. or 2 to 2:45 p.m. Friday, or 2 to 2:45 p.m. Saturday, Exploration Station will be hosting Bunny Bonanza, which includes: egg coloring, bunny ears, Easter bingo, a small egg hunt, basket decorating and the opportunity to create a stuffed animal bunny to take home. There is a $12 program fee and a limit of one adult per child. Pre-registration is required 24 hours to the program.

<strong>Annual Easter egg hunt</strong>

The Iroquois Resident Home 2021 Annual Easter Egg Hunt will be held starting at 9:30 a.m. Friday. They will be splitting the event up by age group this year, as they have to limit groups to 50 people: Toddlers & Preschoolers at 9:30 a.m.; Grades K & 1 at 10 a.m.; Grades 2 & 3 at 10:30 a.m.; Grades 4 & 5 at 11 a.m. Masks are required, and participants will not be allowed inside the resident home, which is located at 830 S. 4th St., Watseka.

<strong>Adult Easter egg hunt</strong>

Grapes & Hops will be hosting an adults-only Easter egg hunt from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 3. One-thousand plastic Easter eggs will be hidden, containing candy, coins, duds (empty eggs), special deals and giveaways. Eggs will be hidden at exclusive “Bunny Stops.” These stops are collaborating with downtown Kankakee businesses, several Kankakee bars and beautiful downtown Kankakee outdoor spaces. Tickets are $15 and further information and a link for tickets is available via <a href="https://www.facebook.com/getgrapesandhops" target="_blank">Grapes & Hops</a>’ Facebook page.

<strong>Earth Day Safari</strong>

April features Earth Day and there are “safari” tours happening at the Monee Reservoir. From 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, visit the visitor center to pick up an adventure pack to begin your own safari through the preserve. Using official safari gear, discover the hidden gems that our natural areas hold. The safari backpack includes a safari hat, binoculars, critter containers, magnifying lenses, a journal, a critter net, reference books and more. Visit the <a href="https://www.facebook.com/events/155780696135501/" target="_blank">event page on Facebook</a> for more information.

<strong>Local music:</strong>

• From 7 to 10 p.m. tonight at The Library Bar in Bourbonnais, Eric Swanson Acoustics will be performing.

• At 8 p.m. Saturday, Matt Yeager and the SSSC will be performing at Back Forty Saloon in Manteno.

• At 9 p.m. Saturday, local band Carrying Torches will be playing at The Library Bar.