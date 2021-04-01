This weekend at the movies: April 1, 2021

<strong>‘Godzilla vs. Kong’</strong>

PG-13, 113 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Sci-Fi/action/adventure.</em> Legends collide in “Godzilla vs. Kong” as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth. Starring Kyle Chandler, Millie Bobby Brown and Alexander Skarsgård.

<strong>‘Nobody’</strong>

R, 92 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Action/thriller.</em> Hutch Mansell fails to defend himself or his family when two thieves break into his suburban home one night. The aftermath of the incident soon strikes a match to his long-simmering rage. In a barrage of fists, gunfire and squealing tires, Hutch must now save his wife and son from a dangerous adversary — and ensure that he will never be underestimated again. Starring Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen and Christopher Lloyd.

<strong>Review from Pete Hammond, Deadline Hollywood Daily:</strong> “Don’t be fooled by the initial concept or the title of the Better Call Saul/Breaking Bad actor’s first starring macho, testosterone-loaded action flick, Odenkirk is the real deal without losing the persona for which we know him best.”

<strong>‘Minari’</strong>

PG-13, 115 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Drama.</em> A tender and sweeping story about what roots us, Minari follows a Korean-American family that moves to an Arkansas farm in search of their own American Dream. The family home changes completely with the arrival of their sly, foul-mouthed, but incredibly loving grandmother. Amidst the instability and challenges of this new life in the rugged Ozarks, Minari shows the undeniable resilience of family and what really makes a home. Starring Steven Yeun and Will Patton.

<strong>Review from Christy Lemire, FilmWeek:</strong> “There is such depth, truth and warmth to all of these people... Every choice here is beautiful and perfect.”

<strong>‘The Courier’</strong>

PG-13, 111 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Drama/suspense/war.</em> “The Courier” is a true-life spy thriller, the story of an unassuming British businessman Greville Wynne recruited into one of the greatest international conflicts in history. At the behest of the UK’s MI-6 and a CIA operative, he forms a covert, dangerous partnership with Soviet officer Oleg Penkovsky in an effort to provide crucial intelligence needed to prevent a nuclear confrontation and defuse the Cuban Missile Crisis. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Rachel Brosnahan and Merab Ninidze.

<strong>Review from Pam Powell, Reel Talk:</strong> “With so many moving parts in this puzzle, it would be easy to get lost, but with succinct writing and editing, the story is a heartfelt and captivating one, clearly relaying this complicated tale.”

<strong>‘Chaos Walking’</strong>

PG-13, 108 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Action/adventure</em>. In the not too distant future, Todd Hewitt discovers Viola, a mysterious girl who crash lands on his planet, where all the women have disappeared and the men are afflicted by “the Noise” – a force that puts all their thoughts on display. In this dangerous landscape, Viola’s life is threatened – and as Todd vows to protect her, he will have to discover his own inner power and unlock the planet’s dark secrets. Starring Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley and Nick Jonas.

<strong>Review from Peter Travers, ABC News:</strong> “A hot mess that throws a wet blanket of dystopian drivel over fresh young stars Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland. ‘Chaos Limping’ is more like it.”

<strong>‘Tom & Jerry’</strong>

PG, 101 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Animated/live-action comedy</em>. A legendary rivalry reemerges when Jerry moves into New York City’s finest hotel on the eve of the wedding of the century, forcing the desperate event planner to hire Tom to get rid of him. As mayhem ensues, the escalating cat-and-mouse battle soon threatens to destroy her career, the wedding and possibly the hotel itself. Starring Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña and Rob Delaney.

<strong>Review from Rick Bentley, Tribune News Service:</strong> “Where the film flops is with the live-action elements. Not every performer can make it look like they are interacting with animated characters.”

<strong>‘The Croods: A New Age’</strong>

PG, 95 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Family/animation/comedy</em>. Searching for a safer habitat, the prehistoric Crood family discovers an idyllic, walled-in paradise that meets all of its needs. Unfortunately, they must also learn to live with the Bettermans — a family that’s a couple of steps above the Croods on the evolutionary ladder. As tensions between the new neighbors start to rise, a new threat soon propels both clans on an epic adventure that forces them to embrace their differences, draw strength from one another, and survive together. Starring Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds.

<strong>Review from Slant Magazine:</strong> “The screenplay manages to strike a relatively deft balance between its character moments and the comedy-adventure set pieces that are the film’s real raison d’être.”