‘Churches That Heal’ happening April 10

From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 10, Peoples Church and the Mental Health Network of Kankakee County are presenting “Churches That Heal.”

The event is designed to equip and resource church and community leaders to become those who help others: recover from past wounds, grow in biblical freedom and become advocates for others’ healing.

Sessions are both video and live instruction using Churches That Heal materials by Dr. Henry Cloud.

Churches That Heal is a down-to-earth plan to help churches and their congregants recover from wounds from one’s past and grow more into the image of God.

Dr. Cloud teaches that there are biblical and psychologically — sound solutions for struggles such as depression, anxiety, panic, addictions and guilt. What is often found is that spiritual growth in and of itself produces healing of the fractures that all of humanity experiences.

Local mental health providers will be joining to introduce their services and to build referring relationships. They’ll be on-hand all day to answer questions and provide resources for the families that church’s serve.

The event includes five sessions to equip churches and leaders to bring mental health struggles into the purview of spiritual growth.

The sessions titled are “Grace + Truth + Time,” “Relational Connection,” “Boundaries,” “Processing Plan” and “Becoming an Adult.”

Breakfast and lunch is included in the $15 fee. The event is located at 6644 N 1000W (Career Center) Road, Bourbonnais. For more information, visit <a href="http://peopleschurchtoday.org/churchesthatheal" target="_blank">peopleschurchtoday.org/churchesthatheal</a>.