5 local Easter egg hunts

<strong>Maternity BVM Catholic Church</strong>

At 10 a.m. and noon Sunday, the church will be hosting an Easter egg hunt for all children (all ages) immediately after the 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. masses. This event will take place in the grassy field by the school. Park in the school parking lot. Bags will be provided to collect eggs.

<strong>Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt</strong>

Kankakee Valley Park District will be hosting multiple egg hunts April 2. Pre-registration at <a href="http://kvpd.com" target="_blank">kvpd.com</a> is required by Tuesday. Participants are asked to bring a flashlight and basket. Ages 2 and younger can participate in an egg hunt from 6:30 to 7 p.m. at Bird Park Pavilion; ages 3 to 4 from 7 to 7:30 p.m. at Bird Park Boat Launch; ages 5 to 7 from 7:30 to 8 p.m. at Don Palzer Bandshell; ages 8 to noon from 8 to 8:30 p.m. at Bird Park Playground. The cost is $3 per person.

<strong>Bunny Bonanza</strong>

From 10 to 10:45 a.m. or 2 to 2:45 p.m. Friday, Exploration Station will be hosting Bunny Bonanza, which includes: egg coloring, bunny ears, Easter bingo, a small egg hunt, basket decorating and the opportunity to create a stuffed animal bunny to take home. There is a $12 program fee and a limit of one adult per child. Pre-registration is required 24 hours to the program.

<strong>Adult Easter Egg Hunt</strong>

The Gould Vault is hosting its 3rd Annual Adult Easter Egg Hunt at 7 p.m. Saturday. They will be filling plastic eggs with mini drink bottles, drink chips, gift certificates and adult gag gifts for adults to find hidden throughout the about 6,000 square-foot beer garden. The cost of this event is $15 and includes one drink. Tickets can be purchased through Facebook. The Gould Vault is located at 618 Gould St., Beecher.

<strong>Downtown Kankakee</strong>

Grapes & Hops will be hosting an adults-only Easter egg hunt from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 3. One-thousand plastic Easter eggs will be hidden, containing candy, coins, duds (empty eggs), special deals and giveaways. Eggs will be hidden at exclusive “Bunny Stops.” These stops are collaborating with downtown Kankakee businesses, several Kankakee bars and beautiful downtown Kankakee outdoor spaces. Tickets are $15 and further information and a link for tickets is available via Grapes & Hops’ Facebook page.