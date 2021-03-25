Self-care event Saturday for caregivers

Project SUN is hosting a Self-Care event for Kankakee area caregivers. Prioritizing You is a program presented by Project SUN and created in partnership with occupational therapy students at Governors State University.

The event is virtual and runs from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Visit <a href="https://www.facebook.com/ProjectSunKankakee" target="_blank">@ProjectSUNKankakee</a> on Facebook to register for the event.

This event will highlight the importance of self-care for parents, grandparents and other caregivers. This virtual program will offer strategies and resources to build important self-care activities into an everyday routine.

Participants will learn how to incorporate self-care into their busy daily routine. They’ll also participate in activities including guided meditation and exercises.