Skincare in the springtime

Spring almost has sprung, and that means more sunshine and more time outdoors. While swapping out heavy winter coats for lighter jackets and boots for flats, it’s important to remember to grab the sunscreen out of the closet — and perhaps keep it out all year.

“I tell my patients to get in the habit of putting on sunscreen year-round, even if you’re not going outside because it just becomes a good habit,” said Dr. Kevin Pinski, of Pinski Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery S.C., which has offices in Bourbonnais and Chicago.

Many think sunscreen is only necessary on warm and sunny days, but sun damage can occur at any time. If sitting in front of a window or driving in the car, skin gets sun exposure through that window. And that’s even on cloudy or wintery days.

As for being outside more frequently as nice weather is around the corner, Dr. Pinski shared what to keep in mind to keep skin safe.

First, obtain a sunscreen with an SPF appropriate number — at least a 15.

He said most people do not need to be using a 70 or a 100 SPF, as 15 gets rid of 93 percent of burning rays — UVB rays.

The other rays to keep protected from are UVA rays, which have been used in tanning parlors for years to darken or tan the skin. Those are the rays or wavelengths that penetrate deeper into the skin to create sun damage, wrinkling and skin cancers.

“So, this idea of a ‘healthy tan’ is really a myth; there’s really no such thing,” said Pinski, who recommended a sunscreen that contains zinc oxide, which tends to cover a good, broad spectrum and lasts a long time on the skin.

“Our skin never forgets those insults or damages; it just takes one or two bad sunburns to increase that risk of getting skin cancers later in life,” Pinski said.

A lot of the changes seen in skin as people grow older are equated with age. However, these changes are not age-related — they’re sun-related. To see the effects of this, compare the looks of skin that gets more sun exposure to the looks of skin that is typically covered from the sun.

“It’s not only about esthetics and wrinkles that appear from the sun, it’s also about the important things like skin cancers, which can be preventable,” said Pinski, who recommends a baseline skin exam on an annual basis or as needed.

Megan Sperry, makeup artist at Merle Norman in Bourbonnais, agreed with Pinski that proper skincare is crucial to keeping skin looking its best. She said the best way to prevent wrinkles and damage is to stay out of the sun and use sun protection.

“Hydration and moisturizing is big,” Sperry said. “A lot of people with oily skin actually age better than people with dry skin.”

<strong>Brighten up your look</strong>

In keeping the skin looking its best, Sperry also shared the trends in makeup that will be popular this spring and summer. She explained there’s plenty of fun ways to use makeup this spring — even while wearing a mask.

“Pops of color, for sure — pinks and berries, especially on the lips,” she said. “Bold lips are going to be in, even though we still have the masks.”

Because of said mask, she said dressing up the eyes will continue to be popular. And while the cat-eye look is still on-trend, bolder eyeliner colors and eyeliner creasing without eye shadow are big in the makeup scene.

Sperry said when it comes to full-face makeup, monochromatic looks are becoming popular. An example of this is pink tones on the eyes to match pink tones on the cheeks completed with a pink lip color.

To keep lip color safe while wearing a mask, she recommended a matte lip color, as it is long-lasting. Adding a touch of powder over the top helps to make it last longer, and she urges refraining from anything shiny or sticky, such as a gloss.

Overall, the spring trend this year is all about the fun colors. For those nervous about incorporating bolder colors into their routine, Sperry suggested coming to the store for a free makeup lesson.

“Spring and summer will see more incorporations of purples and pinks,” Sperry said. “Later in the year, it’ll be more tans, sage, pistachio and blues. For spring, it’s more of the brighter, happier colors.”

Colors and trends change with the season, but something that never goes out of style is a solid skincare routine. Basic skincare steps would be cleanser, toner and moisturizer. Sperry said to step up your game, use the cleanser, toner and moisturizer, and add in an eye moisturizer and an exfoliator.

“You’re going to get the best look out of your makeup with good and proper skincare,” she said.

<strong>Dr. Pinski recommends the following for keeping skin safe in the sun:</strong>

• Typical sunscreen should be applied about 15 minutes before going outside to be effective. If it is put on when stepping outside, then the skin already is getting 15 to 20 minutes of sun damage before it kicks in.

• Reapply it every three hours or after any exercise, sweating or swimming — even if it’s sweat proof or waterproof. This is especially important during the sun’s peak hours in the midwest, which are typically 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

<strong>What to wear:</strong>

<p dir="ltr"><span>• Sunglasses for eye protection</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>• Hats to protect scalp and forehead</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>• Wide-brimmed hats to protect ears</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>• Lip balm that contains sunscreen</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>• Protective clothing made with UV protection</span>